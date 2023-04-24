Emma Raducanu recently conducted a coaching session for a couple of young tennis players in London via hologram technology in a novel initiative by Vodafone.

One of Raducanu's long-time sponsors, Vodafone configured a live hologram set-up for the Brit right at her training base in Abu Dhabi. The session was powered by the company's high-speed 5G network and allowed Raducanu to remotely guide her young pupils practicing all the way in London.

The technology marked the first such endeavor in the sport and is expected to revolutionize coaching by bridging the gap between quality mentorship and talent from around the world. Young tennis aspirants Sam and T'nae received lessons in technique from Raducanu, who hailed the hologram technology for its extensive potential.

"The next generation of tennis starts with the future generation of players," the 2021 US Open winner said. "Coaching Sam and T’nae in the first-ever 5G hologram lesson only scratches the surface with this type of technology and hopefully means coaches will be able to train the next Wimbledon champion wherever they are in the world."

Raducanu pointed out that she could assess the young duo's shot-making in real-time and give feedback immediately. Later on, Sam and T'nae also got the opportunity to take hologram selfies with the British superstar.

"Today was a really amazing experience," Raducanu commented afterward. "It was great to see the kids and be able to do this from 4 000 miles away with 5G. I think the connection was really good so we got to speak and I could give them feedback immediately. Yeah, maybe it's the future."

Emma Raducanu begins claycourt season with a brutal loss in Stuttgart

Emma Raducanu in action at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2022

Emma Raducanu kickstarted her 2023 claycourt season in Stuttgart last week. Having made the quarterfinals last year, the young Brit fell at the first hurdle against 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in a 6-2, 6-1 loss.

Raducanu has been subjected to recurring wrist injury issues this season and will be hoping to regain full fitness ahead of the arduous claycourt swing. It was this surface where the 19-year-old was able to notch a string of victories last year after a lackluster spell on the hardcourts following her US Open triumph.

Once ranked inside the top 10 in the world, Emma Raducanu is learning to earn her way back from her current ranking of No. 85 in just her second full season on the WTA tour.

The Brit is set to compete at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid this week and has found herself in the top half of the draw alongside World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. She is slated to take on a qualifier in her opening round match.

