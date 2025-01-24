Emma Raducanu parts ways with coach in shocking move after Australian Open exit

Emma Raducanu has once again parted ways with her coach of one year, Nick Cavaday, if incoming reports from the United Kingdom are to be believed. The Brit enjoyed a successful tenure with her fellow countryman but the latter has reportedly ended their partnership over his family reasons.

After suffering debilitating wrist and ankle injuries in 2023, the 22-year-old made her WTA Tour comeback last year and impressed the tennis universe with her results. The former US Open champion reached her first tour-level semifinals in nearly two years at the 2024 Rothesay International and finished as the World No. 58 in the year-end women's singles rankings.

Nick Cavaday, a former ATP pro, was instrumental in guiding Emma Raducanu to her resurgence in 2024. However, according to a report by British tennis journalist James Gray, the 38-year-old has split with his young client as he had difficulties traveling on the WTA Tour and wanted to dedicate more time to his family.

Moreover, the 22-year-old Brit star will not 'rush' into roping in a new coach in her team, per Gray's report.

"Nick Cavaday has stepped down from coaching Emma Raducanu 'to spend some more time at home and prioritise getting back to full health which is hard to do with the extensive calendar,'" James Gray wrote in his report on X (formerly Twitter). "Understand Raducanu, who is in Singapore, will now consider options but not rush into anything."

Raducanu had a tough start to her 2025 season, withdrawing from the Korea Open prior to her Australian Open campaign. The 22-year-old then enjoyed a somewhat positive result in Melbourne, achieving a career-best result of reaching the third round at the tournament.

The former World No. 10 would've likely been disappointed by how her run at the Happy Slam ended. She was routed 1-6, 0-6 by second-seeded Iga Swiatek, marking her fourth career loss to the Pole.

"Someone I can trust" - When Emma Raducanu spoke positively of her coach Nick Cavaday

Raducanu exited the Australian Open 2025 in third round (Source: Getty)

Last April, Emma Raducanu told the media during the 2024 Porsche Grand Tennis Prix in Stuttgart that since she had known Nick Cavaday in her early years, she felt "very comfortable" with him.

"Yeah, I feel very comfortable working with him," Raducanu said. "I have known him since I was a young age, so he's someone who I feel like I can trust, and that's a big thing for me, I think."

Raducanu will next play at the 2025 Singapore Tennis Open, which begins next week. The Brit is seeded sixth at the WTA 250 tournament by her ranking of 61.

