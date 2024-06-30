Emma Raducanu and Paula Badosa show off their bond with warm embrace after Wimbledon practice, Brit reveals their endearing matching nicknames

Emma Raducanu and Paula Badosa recently put their heartwarming bond on display after their practice session at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Raducanu also revealed their endearing nicknames for each other.

Raducanu and Badosa's preparations for the grasscourt Major are in full swing, with the duo taking the court together to fine-tune their skills ahead of their respective opening matches.

Both players have bolstered their confidence by making deep runs in the grass tournaments leading up to Wimbledon. The Brit recorded semifinal and quarterfinal finishes in Nottingham and Eastbourne, respectively, while Badosa made it to the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open.

Trending

As the duo put the finishing touches on their preparation ahead of the main draw action commencing on July 1, Emma Raducanu shared a glimpse of her practice session with the Spaniard, along with a heart emoji.

She also posted a heartwarming picture of their hig after the training session, while revealing their adorable matching nicknames.

"Paulita and Emmita 🤣🫶," she posted on her Instagram story.

Badosa reshared a picture of their warm embrace, sending her love to the 21-year-old with heart emojis.

@emmaraducanu and @paulabadosa Instagram stories

Raducanu and Badosa have developed a strong friendship on tour, frequently gushing over each other on social media. The Brit recently expressed her heartfelt appreciation for Badosa's Bad Homburg Open run, and the former World No. 2 reciprocated by cheering on Raducanu's Eastbourne campaign.

Emma Raducanu and Paula Badosa headed for potential QF clash at Wimbledon 2024

Emma Raducanu (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu and Paula Badosa have been drawn in the same half of the women's singles draw at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, paving the way for them to set up a blockbuster quarterfinal clash at SW19.

As Raducanu commences her quest to clinch her home Slam, she will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round. Should the Brit triumph over Alexandrova, she will face the winner of the match between Elise Mertens and Nao Hibino.

Ninth seed Maria Sakkari and Arantxa Rus loom as the 21-year-old's potential third-round opponents, while Zheng Qinwen or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will likely pose a challenge to Raducanu in the fourth round, standing in the way of her reaching her maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Badosa, meanwhile, will square off against Karolina Muchova in her opening match. If she beats the Czech, she will meet Mirra Andreeva or Brenda Fruhvirtova in the second round.

The Spaniard will face a tough path to a potential quarterfinal clash with Emma Raducanu, as blockbuster clashes with Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina and third seed Aryna Sabalenka are on the cards in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback