Emma Raducanu to play Abu Dhabi invitational in December, says she is "excited" about the opportunity

Emma Raducanu has confirmed her participation at the 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship. An invitational event scheduled to be played between 16 to 18 December in Abu Dhabi, the Mubadala Championship will be hosting its 13th edition this year.

Having introduced the women's tournament in 2017, the Championship has seen participation from the likes of Serena, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova over the last few years. Not surprisingly, Emma Raducanu is excited to be a part of the tournament, and she recently claimed she "can't wait" to visit Abu Dhabi.

The youngster has never previously played or visited the UAE, and is looking forward to finding out more about the country's culture. The UAE will also be hosting its Golden Jubilee celebrations in December this year, and Raducanu highlighted that as a potentially "amazing" experience.

"I've never been to Abu Dhabi and can’t wait to go and play in the championship," Raducanu said. "I know the UAE is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the beginning of December. So I'm sure it's going to be amazing there and I'm excited to experience everything the country has to offer both at the event and culturally."

Emma Raducanu's opponent for the match at the Mubadala Championship will be reigning Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

Emma Raducanu adds Linz to her 2021 schedule

Emma Raducanu at the BNP Paribas Open.

Playing her first match since winning the US Open, Emma Raducanu faced defeat against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Indian Wells. Sasnovich proved too strong for Raducanu on the day; she played a solid match, managing to outmaneuver the US Open champion over two tight sets.

Raducanu, however, has plenty of opportunities in the coming weeks to bounce back from that early exit. The Brit is scheduled to play in at least three more tournaments this season.

Raducanu's name is on the entry lists for the upcoming Kremlin Cup and Transylvania Open, both of which are scheduled to be played later this month. The 18-year-old has now added the Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open to her busy schedule.

The WTA 250 tournament will be played at the TipsArena Linz in November this year.

Emma Raducanu - who is currently ranked at a career-high of World No. 22 - will be the top seed at the tournament. But the entry list also features other top names like Danielle Collins, Veronika Kudermetova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Sorana Cirstea.

