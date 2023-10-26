Emma Raducanu reacts to reaching top 3 in most searched female athletes in the past year despite inactivity on tour

Emma Raducanu has been out of action for the majority of the 2023 season, yet she became the third most searched female athlete in the past year.

Raducanu cut short her 2023 season in April and has since taken time off-court to address persistent wrist and ankle issues. The Brit underwent surgeries to remove bone spurs on her wrists and carried out an ankle procedure.

Despite Raducanu's inactivity, around 9.6M people have searched the Brit on the internet across various platforms. Taking to social media on Wednesday (October 25), the former US Open champion expressed her appreciation for her dedicated followers.

"a lot of love," Emma Raducanu wrote on Instagram.

Raducanu's Instagram story on Wednesday

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek enjoys a massive lead at the top of the list with around 15.6 million searches, followed by US Open champion Coco Gauff with 10.1 million searches. Naomi Osaka and Jessica Pegula also have secured spots in the top 10, occupying the No. 9 and No. 10 positions respectively.

Raducanu last played at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she suffered a first-round defeat against Jelena Ostapenko. With rehabilitation in full swing, the Brit is expected to return to tour at the start of the 2024 season, possibly at the Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu can gain direct entry at the Australian Open through wildcard or protected ranking

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open

Emma Raducanu can gain direct entry at the 2024 Australian Open if she is awarded a wildcard by tournament organizers or if she utilizes her protected ranking.

Currently ranked No. 280 in the world, Raducanu is ineligible for direct entry to the main draw. However, eight spots are reserved for wildcards, which are particularly given to local players, rising talents, or veteran players coming back from an injury break.

Raducanu could also make use of her protected ranking to maintain her No. 83 rank from Stuttgart where she was last seen in action.

Regardless of her qualification to the Melbourne Major, Raducanu is optimistic about her plans for the next season. The Brit stated that she is keen to make a strong comeback despite the low ranking.

"I will be coming back with probably a lower ranking, but I'm actually looking forward to starting again, kind of resetting. I still have new goals, new things I want to achieve," Raducanu told BCC Radio 4.

Emma Raducanu got eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open this year. She defeated Tamara Korpatsch in the first round before falling to Coco Gauff over straight sets.