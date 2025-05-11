Emma Raducanu receives endearing messages from Katie Boulter & actress Simone Ashley after sharing snaps of her adventures in Rome

WTA star Emma Raducanu recently received adorable reactions from peer Katie Boulter and renowned British actress Simone Ashley. Currently cherishing moments of glory in Rome, Raducanu posted glimpses of her on and off-court moments, where she was seen tackling competition and capturing the scenic beauty of the city of the Seven Hills.

Emma Raducanu's participation at the ongoing Italian Open came after a disappointing round of 64 defeat in Madrid. During her ongoing campaign, she moved past rivals like Maya Joint, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Jil Teichmann to book a slot in the top 32. This turned out to be her second-best result at a WTA 1000 event after making it to the quarterfinals in Miami, where she lost to Jessica Pegula.

Raducanu shared pictures of the adorable moments she spent in Rome during her ongoing campaign. The Brit uploaded a carousel of pictures on Instagram, including the one where she posed next to the Roman Colosseum, her fierce on-court moments at the Foro Italico, and a snapshot of the delicious cuisines she savoured.

"Divenire," her caption said.

Among many fans who gushed over the adorable update, compatriot WTA star Katie Boulter's comment created highlights. The 28-year-old praised her and the place's beauty with a one-word reaction.

"Beautiful," she wrote.

The update crossed boundaries of the tennis world as the renowned British actress Simone Ashley also responded to the post. Dropping emojis to convey her feelings, she wrote:

"❤️🔥."

Katie Boulter and Simone Ashley's comments on Emma Raducanu's post - Via Instagram

Making it to the round of 32, Emma Raducanu now has another challenge lined up, this time against Veronika Kudermetova. The showdown is scheduled to be played on Sunday, May 11.

Emma Raducanu makes a concerning admission about her grip on clay courts

Emma Raducanu at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty

WTA star Emma Raducanu recently admitted to lacking confidence about her grip on clay courts. Despite securing three commendable wins, the 22-year-old confessed that she might be improving but there's still a long way before she gains complete control over her dominance on clay. The admission came after her victory over Jil Teichmann.

"I still don't feel really comfortable [on clay]. I guess in a way it helps I have to be super focused on every single point, get my feet right and try not to fall over. I think I'm slowly finding my feet," she told SkySports after her round of 64 win.

Currently ranked number 49th in the world, Emma Raducanu is now chasing her 11th win of the season among the 8 losses she faced. She is set to compete against the world No.50 Veronika Kudermetova with a spot in the top 16 at stake.

