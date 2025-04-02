Emma Raducanu had a major breakthrough at the 2025 Miami Open, winning four matches at a Tour-level event for the first time in her career. The run recently caught the attention of many, including former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, Bartoli praised Raducanu's level at the latest WTA 1000 event where she beat the likes of Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova before falling to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

The Frenchwoman, the 2013 Wimbledon champion, said Raducanu's ability to produce that level was impressive, especially in view of the recent stalking incident that troubled her in Dubai. Bartoli went on to make a bold claim that Raducanu has come very close to the form that saw her lift her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open. She said:

"From my point of view, coming back after what happened in Dubai, being able to regroup, get herself going and put aside the disappointment from Indian Wells when it didn’t really go her way, she still kept on putting the hard work and believing into what she’s doing."

"The way she’s been moving on the court, you really feel physically she has been coming back close to probably her best level. That being at the US Open, the year she won, and she’s very close to it," she added.

Bartoli also took out positives from Raducanu's Miami Open loss to Pegula, saying it was a close encounter that showed that the Briton was ready to play these big matches both physically and mentally. Marion Bartoli said:

"Even against Pegula, it was such a close match. Yes, she ended up losing it at the end, but it’s not like she got thrashed out of the court."

"When you’re capable of reproducing those kind of qualities of tennis as well, that shows you that physically you’re ready, mentally you’re ready as well," she added.

Notably, Emma Raducanu had been at the centre of an unpleasant incident in Dubai when a fan was found to be showing "fixated behavior" towards her. The individual, who had two separate encounters with the young tennis star, was evicted from her opening encounter against Karolina Muchova and after Raducanu broke into tears mid-match.

Emma Raducanu gears up for clay season

Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Miami Open. (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu's run at the 2025 Miami Open has seen her soar in the rankings. The quarterfinal finish at the WTA 1000 event saw her return to the top-50, and she currently sits at No. 47.

The Briton is now gearing up for the clay swing, where she is scheduled to play at an event in Rouen. She has been awarded a wildcard into the main draw.

Up next for Emma Raducanu on the clay swing will be the back-to-back WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome. She has not done too well on clay traditionally and will be keen on changing that this year.

