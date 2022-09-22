"I take care of her; I’m never going to get rid of it" - Emma Raducanu refuses to sell off her Dacia Sandero despite being an ambassador for Porsche

Emma Raducanu became a global ambassador for the luxury car manufacturer Porsche after she won the 2021 US Open. But she revealed that she owns a Dacia Sandero, her first car.

The Brit mentioned that despite being a Porsche ambassador, she has a special place in her heart for her first car.

She also told a funny story about how she got to own the Sandero and why she would never get rid of the car.

“My dad is Romanian and a Dacia was his first car. So, yeah, I have a white Dacia Sandero," said Emma. "It was funny, I passed my test three days before the first lockdown and we sort of knew it was going into lockdown, so we needed to buy a car ASAP. I bought it second-hand for £5k. I take care of her. I’m never going to get rid of it,” she added.

She also commented on driving an electric Porsche Taycan and how she grew to like electric cars after driving the German car.

“I definitely have a better respect for electric cars after driving a Taycan. The acceleration is so smooth, it’s almost like you are taking off in a UFO. And obviously it’s great for the planet. But, for me, nothing can really beat the organic smell and sound of a car,” said Raducanu.

"It was actually amazing" - Emma Raducanu on her experience of driving a 911 around the iconic Silverstone

Emma Raducanu mentioned that she had an amazing experience driving the classic Porsche 911 around the Silverstone F1 track. She revealed that she was unsure whether she would get the opportunity to drive the car while shooting for the brand.

“It was actually amazing. It was a shoot day and I was thinking, ‘I really want to drive it’, and at the end of the day they let me have a go," said Emma Raducanu.

The Brit also commented on the difference she felt driving an automatic to a manual car.

“Going from the automatic 911 that I was driving, the modern one, then going to a Sixties manual, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to forget how to drive manual’. I didn’t want to scratch it. The gears were in completely different places, the clutch was like, y’know, just to find the biting point, so it took some adjusting. But it was a really fun experience," said the former US Open champion.

