Emma Raducanu recently expressed her excitement for the upcoming 2024 season by sharing a clip of her run at the Cincinnati Open last year.

Raducanu’s Cincinnati campaign was one of the most impressive performances of the 2022 season, where she defeated two former World No. 1s, Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka with bagels. The former British No. 1 stunned the American in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0, in the first round.

The 20-year-old followed that up with a 6-0, 6-2 demolition of the two-time Australian Open winner Azarenka. She finally met her match in Jessica Pegula, who edged her out 7-5, 6-4 in the third-round encounter.

Raducanu shared the clip on her Instagram story on Wednesday, October 25.

"Can’t wait," Raducanu wrote on Instagram.

Emma Raducanu on Instagram

Raducanu recently revealed that she is taking a break from the 2023 season and preparing for her comeback in the upcoming 2024 season. The 20-year-old said that the season was hard, as she sat out all the Grand Slams.

"Next season I'll be back," she said. "This season all the Slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery."

"I've still got 15 years, so no rush" - Emma Raducanu on her tennis career future

Emma Raducanu hopes to return next season

Emma Raducanu recently shared her thoughts on the potential challenges she is about to face as she prepares for her return to competition.

In a recent chat with BBC Radio 4’s Today program, the former World No. 10 expressed her excitement for the comeback. She also admitted that she may have to begin from the bottom given her current ranking of World No. 280.

"I will be coming back with probably a lower ranking, but I'm actually looking forward to starting again, kind of resetting," Raducanu said.

Raducanu said that she has already achieved one of her major ambitions by claiming the 2021 US Open title and now she is aiming for higher levels.

"I already have that in the bank, so it’s like, ‘Ok, now I can just keep going and keep building from here'. I still have new goals, new things I want to achieve. But I've still got like 15 years left in my career, so there's no rush," Raducanu added.

Emma Raducanu last played at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart earlier this year, where she lost the first round to Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets, 2-6, 1-6.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas