Emma Raducanu returns to Grand Slam qualifiers for first time since historic US Open title run, enters Australian Open 2024 with Special Ranking

Three years after making history at the 2021 US Open, Emma Raducanu will return to the Grand Slam qualifications once again, this time at next year's Australian Open.

The Brit became the first player to win the title at Flushing Meadows as a qualifier, winning 10 matches on the trot and doing so in straight sets on each occasion. The victory made Raducanu a household name overnight, while also boosting her to a top 20 finish at the end of the 2021 season.

Since then, the 21-year-old has been able to enter the main draw of every Grand Slam she has appeared in with her ranking. She exited the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon in 2022 in the second round, while losing in her opener at the US Open. The 2023 Australian Open also witnessed a second-round exit from the young Brit.

However, Emma Raducanu had to miss the next three Majors due to injury, and underwent surgery on her ankle and wrists earlier this year. With the 2024 season looming ahead, it has been revealed that she will be using her Special Ranking of World No. 103 to enter the Australian Open on her comeback journey.

Unfortunately, this will not be enough to push her into the main draw, and the former US Open champion will have to contend with a spot in the qualification rounds.

A few other top WTA players making use of their Special Ranking at the 2024 Australian Open are: Naomi Osaka, Shelby Rogers, Ajla Tomljanovic, Jennifer Brady and Angelique Kerber.

"Emma Raducanu should want pressure, she must be prepared to deal with the media" - Rick Macci

BNP Paribas Open - Day 8

Speaking in a recent interview, Rick Macci, former coach of Venus and Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati and countless others, offered to help Emma Raducanu with her game, especially the mental side of it.

In Macci's opinion, Raducanu should be prepared to deal with criticism from the media instead of feeling like her US Open triumph has created too much pressure and expectations on her.

"She should want pressure. You do all this training to be a professional player and want to be the best in the world. She has to be able to deal with what comes with that. She must be prepared to deal with the media," Rick Macci said.

The tennis coach extraordinaire added:

"To say she sometimes wishes she didn’t win the US Open because of the mental and physical strain it has brought cuts both ways; If she’s going to listen to every little thing that is said about her then that doesn’t work, you’ve got to be bulletproof and I can help her with that."