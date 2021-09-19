Emma Raducanu reveals she always carries a disposable camera and dark chocolate while on tour, claims rap music makes her sleepy

Emma Raducanu was recently featured in a video for the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), where she revealed a few of her "tour essentials". The 2021 US Open champion named a series of objects that she always packs in her bag while on tour, and some of them were surprising.

Raducanu, who is competing in her first full season on the WTA Tour this year, first revealed that she always travels with a disposable camera in her bag. The 18-year-old said she enjoys looking back at the memorable moments from her trips, before showing some of the pictures she took during one of the Billie Jean King Cup ties.

"My first essential that I can't travel without is this disposable camera," Raducanu said. "I love using the disposable camera because I find when I get them back at the end of the trip and get [the photographs] developed, it takes me through a little journey of my travels."

Having , Emma Raducanu reasserted her love for confectionery in the 'tour essentials' video. Calling them an "absolute must", the youngster said she always travels with a jar of peanut butter and some dark chocolate.

Raducanu added that she also carries a lacrosse ball for sore muscles, and an extra pair of off-court trainers. She shared her latest purchase in the video - a pair of low-dunk blue trainers - before admitting she was one of those people who desperately try to get their hands on stuff by constantly being online.

"My next one I actually travel with everywhere, dark chocolate and peanut butter," Raducanu said. "It's an absolute must for me. I have a dark chocolate square everyday at least because I feel like I need a sweet treat and I could eat peanut butter with everything."

"Whenever I travel, I feel like a pair of trainers for off-court is essential," she added. "I'm quite into these low dunks at the moment and these were quite tough to get [...] For these, I was the person at 2.59 for the 3pm dropoff, was refreshing my page."

"Pre-match, I listen to anything energetic" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Emma Raducanu also talked about her pre-match rituals in the short video, saying that she likes to listen to music right before the start of a match. The 18-year-old revealed that her pre-match playlist is full of "energetic" songs that have "good beats".

Raducanu also joked that earlier she used to listen to a lot of rap, but that now it somehow made her feel sleepy.

Also Read

"Pre-match I always love listening to music," Raducanu said. "I listen to anything really before a match, I quite like listening to things that are quite energetic and have good beats too."

"I used to listen to rap but less so now because I find that it makes me a bit sleepy, I don't know how," the youngster added. "There's a time and place for every genre."

Edited by Musab Abid