Emma Raducanu reveals her favorite sporting memory, the sportsman she'd like to have coffee with, and more

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu has revealed that she would like to have coffee with fellow Brit and former World No. 1 Andy Murray.

Raducanu recently sat down for a Q&A session for Amazon Prime Video. The first question was about her favorite sporting moment in history, to which the Brit's answer was Andy Murray winning his first Wimbledon title in 2013.

"When Andy Murray won his first Wimbledon," said Emma Raducanu.

Unsurprisingly, Raducanu picked Murray again when asked which sportsman she would like to have coffee with. On the women's side, she picked Chinese Grand Slam winner Li Na.

"Probably Andy Murray again. I would say I'd love to talk to Li Na," she said.

The young Brit also shared her thoughts on being a part of the British tennis scene.

"Definitely great to be a part of and everyone inspires each other and yeah when we're all pushing each other," Raducanu said.

“Just let her be who she is" - Andy Murray on the media's scrunity of Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu during her match against Jelena Ostapenko at the Hana Bank Korea Open - Day 6

Emma Raducanu has had a difficult season, struggling to live up to expectations after her fairytale run to the 2021 US Open title.

Andy Murray recently came to the defense of the teenager and requested the media to "let her be who she is."

“Just let her be who she is, and you know, she might say some things that are a joke or that she maybe doesn’t mean or whatever," Murray said.

The former World No. 1 pointed out that everyone makes mistakes when they are young and urged the media not to judge Emma Raducanu too harshly.

“There’s a few people in this room I’m sure when they were 18, 19, made some mistakes and did some things they shouldn’t have done and said some things they definitely shouldn’t have said, and athletes are the same. We will make mistakes and say the wrong thing at times but just maybe don’t judge us too harshly when we do that and I’m sure that would help Emma a little bit,” he added.

Murray emphasized the need for mutual trust between players and the media. He also highlighted the problems he faced with the media early on in his career.

“I think there needs to be a level of trust and respect between the player and the media," Murray continued. "I also had problems early in my career where maybe certain things that I said got taken out of context or jokes that I might have made turned into big stories and big headlines where it turned things a bit sour and negative."

