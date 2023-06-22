20-year-old British sensation Emma Raducanu, who won the US Open in September of 2021, mentioned that she sometimes wishes she had never won the Grand Slam title. Her surprising confession has invited a sarcastic remark from French tennis player Corentin Moutet.

Raducanu made history by becoming the first qualifier to win a major title and the youngest women’s Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004. She did so without dropping a set and beating some of the top players in the world, including Leylah Fernandez, Maria Sakkari, and Belinda Bencic.

However, in a recent interview with the Sunday Times on Wednesday, June 21, Raducanu said that winning the 2021 US Open brought her more pressure and scrutiny than she expected.

“Sometimes I wish I never won US Open,” Raducanu told the Sunday Times.

Raducanu’s admission was met with mixed reactions on social media. One of the most notable responses came from 24-year-old Moutet.

The World No. 79, who has never won an ATP tour title and whose best result at a Grand Slam event is reaching the fourth round (at the 2022 US Open), took a dig at Raducanu on Twitter. Moutet quoted the Brit and added his own comment.

“Sometimes I wish I never won Brest Challenger,” Moutet wrote on Twitter.

Moutet was referring to his only professional title, which he won at a Challenger event in France in 2017 after defeating Stefanos Tsitspas in the final. Moutet’s tweet was widely seen as a mockery of Raducanu’s complaint, implying that she should be grateful for winning such a prestigious tournament.

How Emma Raducanu has fared so far in her 2023 season

Emma Raducanu in the 2023 Miami Open

Emma Raducanu has had ups and downs so far in the 2023 season. She has played some great matches but also had some bad losses and injuries.

The Brit started her season in New Zealand, where she retired in the second round. She then played her first Australian Open as a Grand Slam champion, where she reached the second round losing to Coco Gauff, another young star.

Raducanu did well in Miami, reaching the fourth round and eventually losing to Iga Swiatek. She had a bad loss in Indian Wells, losing to Bianca Andreescu in Round of 128. She then moved to the clay courts in Stuttgart, Germany where she suffered an upset against Jelena Ostapenko in Round of 32.

Emma Raducanu had to have multiple surgeries on her wrist and miss most of the season. She also split with her coach Sebastian Sachs. She is expected to return at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, her home Grand Slam.

