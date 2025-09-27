Emma Raducanu's Chinese-origin mother makes rare appearance to support British superstar as she grabs career-first win at China Open

Emma Raducanu has enthralled fans greatly with her China Open campaign so far, and her mother, Zhai Renee, has been there to see it all. The 2021 US Open titlist's mother watched her first career win at the 1000-level event earlier on Saturday (September 27) while sitting in her box.Ahead of the 2025 China Open, Raducanu enjoyed interacting with some of her young Chinese fans on Youth Open Day along with her WTA peers, including Mirra Andreeva and Leylah Fernandez. The Brit's Chinese connection, though, goes even deeper—she is of mixed Chinese and Romanian heritage, thanks to her other Zhai Renee.Buoyed by raucous support at the Beijing National Tennis Center, Emma Raducanu was in blistering form in her first-round match at the tournament against Spain's Cristina Bucsa. The 22-year-old was quick to get off to a 6-3 lead, and while she did surrender one service break, it was an overall commanding performance from the World No. 32 as she prevailed 6-3, 6-3 to notch her first-ever win at the tournament (after withdrawing at the last moment in 2024).During her first-round win in Beijing, a picture of her mother Zhai Renee cheering the 30th seed on while next to her new coach, Francois Roig, began doing the rounds on social media. The last time she was pictured watching her daughter's on-court performance came in late June at Wimbledon.Roig, meanwhile, was hired by Raducanu as her head coach last month after the likes of Mark Petchey, Jane O'Donoghue, and Nick Cavaday enjoyed brief stints with the Brit.Taking a look into Emma Raducanu's relationship with her mother Zhai ReneeFor those unaware, Emma Raducanu's mother Zhai Renee is, not unlike her father Ion, currently working in the finance industry. In her comments to Women's Health magazine last October, the former World No. 1 attributed her &quot;professional and personal&quot; growth to her mother. She went as far as to suggest that her mother was her best friend.&quot;My mum is a big pillar of mine in all senses – professional and personal. She knows me inside out, it’s kind of freaky, so I go to her a lot. She’s my best friend,&quot; Emma Raducanu said back then.While Zhai Renee's appearances in her daughter's players' box have been far and few recently, she did accompany the latter to the Singapore Tennis Open earlier in February, where they celebrated Chinese New Year together.