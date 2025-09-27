  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • China Open 2025
  • Emma Raducanu's Chinese-origin mother makes rare appearance to support British superstar as she grabs career-first win at China Open

Emma Raducanu's Chinese-origin mother makes rare appearance to support British superstar as she grabs career-first win at China Open

By Rudra Biswas
Published Sep 27, 2025 15:35 GMT
Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu's mother Zhai Renee is back in her daughter's box at China Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu has enthralled fans greatly with her China Open campaign so far, and her mother, Zhai Renee, has been there to see it all. The 2021 US Open titlist's mother watched her first career win at the 1000-level event earlier on Saturday (September 27) while sitting in her box.

Ad

Ahead of the 2025 China Open, Raducanu enjoyed interacting with some of her young Chinese fans on Youth Open Day along with her WTA peers, including Mirra Andreeva and Leylah Fernandez. The Brit's Chinese connection, though, goes even deeper—she is of mixed Chinese and Romanian heritage, thanks to her other Zhai Renee.

Buoyed by raucous support at the Beijing National Tennis Center, Emma Raducanu was in blistering form in her first-round match at the tournament against Spain's Cristina Bucsa. The 22-year-old was quick to get off to a 6-3 lead, and while she did surrender one service break, it was an overall commanding performance from the World No. 32 as she prevailed 6-3, 6-3 to notch her first-ever win at the tournament (after withdrawing at the last moment in 2024).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During her first-round win in Beijing, a picture of her mother Zhai Renee cheering the 30th seed on while next to her new coach, Francois Roig, began doing the rounds on social media. The last time she was pictured watching her daughter's on-court performance came in late June at Wimbledon.

Ad

Roig, meanwhile, was hired by Raducanu as her head coach last month after the likes of Mark Petchey, Jane O'Donoghue, and Nick Cavaday enjoyed brief stints with the Brit.

Taking a look into Emma Raducanu's relationship with her mother Zhai Renee

For those unaware, Emma Raducanu's mother Zhai Renee is, not unlike her father Ion, currently working in the finance industry. In her comments to Women's Health magazine last October, the former World No. 1 attributed her "professional and personal" growth to her mother. She went as far as to suggest that her mother was her best friend.

Ad
"My mum is a big pillar of mine in all senses – professional and personal. She knows me inside out, it’s kind of freaky, so I go to her a lot. She’s my best friend," Emma Raducanu said back then.

While Zhai Renee's appearances in her daughter's players' box have been far and few recently, she did accompany the latter to the Singapore Tennis Open earlier in February, where they celebrated Chinese New Year together.

About the author
Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Twitter icon

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rudra Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications