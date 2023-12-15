"Emma Raducanu's got everything it takes" - Jack Draper believes former US Open champ will compete for Grand Slams again after surgery break

According to Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu has everything it takes to compete in Grand Slams again after recovering from injury.

The 2021 US Open champion missed the majority of the 2023 season due to wrist and ankle injuries that required surgery. Emma Raducanu only played 10 matches on tour this season, and the last match she played was against Jelena Ostapenko at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix where Raducanu lost in straight sets.

While speaking to Express on Thursday, 14 December, Draper conveyed his belief in Raducanu's tennis prowess. Draper stated that in 2024 and beyond, Raducanu is going to be back competing in Major finals.

Draper further remarked that she possesses all the necessary attributes to be at the top within a short time.

“I know that at some point next year, the year after that she's going to be back to being in those finals and those big positions because she's got everything it takes. It's just a matter of when.” - Jack Draper said

The 2023 season was one of Jack Draper's best seasons. He reached a career-high 38th on the ATP rankings and made his debut in the French Open and the Australian Open. The Brit also reached the fourth round of the US Open.

“People forget that before the US Open Emma Raducanu was still in school” - Jack Draper

2022 US Open - Emma Raducanu

Draper also spoke about Emma Raducanu's triumph at the 2021 US Open while acknowledging Raducanu's prolonged struggle with injuries. Draper mentioned that people tend to forget that before the 2021 US Open, Raducanu was still in school with limited training.

Jack Draper stated to Express that despite these challenges, Raducanu had a remarkable run, achieving what many aspire to accomplish in their entire careers.

“When she's fit, she's an incredible player, I think she's been struggling with injuries for a long time. I think people forget that before the US Open, she was still in school. She didn't have a lot of training. She had that huge run and achieved what people dream of achieving in their whole careers."

Draper further added that expecting too much from Raducanu after her 2021 US Open triumph was a mistake, as she may lack the physical foundation and tour experience that other players possess.

“ And then obviously I think to expect so much of her after that is a bit of a mistake because she hasn't maybe got a lot of that physical foundation and the experience of playing on the tour and all those things that all those other players have.” - Draper said