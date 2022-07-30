Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Citi Open 2022

Second seed Emma Raducanu will square off against Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the Citi Open on Monday.

Raducanu played her last match at the Wimbledon Championships, where she bowed out to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the second round.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

The World No. 10 will compete at the WTA 250 event at the Citi Open in Washington DC. The event is part of the US Open series, which links eight tournaments across North America ahead of the year's final Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Emma Raducanu will take on Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the Citi Open on Monday.

Bouzkova has had a good season so far, registering 29 wins from 39 matches and scoring a second-place finish at the Abierto Open in Guadalajara, Mexico. She also made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and semifinals at the Prague Open.

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

The Czech player picked up brilliant wins over Danielle Collins, Alison Riske and Caroline Garcia en route to the quarterfinals at the All England Club but couldn't see off a challenge from Ons Jabeur. The Tunisian ousted her in an intriguing three-set encounter 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the last eight.

However, Bouzkova continued her rich vein of form at the Prague Open, registering dominant wins over Dominika Salkova, Oksana Selekhmeteva and Linda Noskova to reach her second final on the WTA tour. She'll battle it out against Anastasia Potpova to lift the cup at TK Sparta Praha in her hometown on Sunday.

wta @WTA



No.8 seed



#PragueOpen Looking to raise the trophy on home soilNo.8 seed @MarieBouzkova moves past Noskova, 7-6(4), 6-3! Looking to raise the trophy on home soil 🇨🇿No.8 seed @MarieBouzkova moves past Noskova, 7-6(4), 6-3!#PragueOpen https://t.co/CaS5cM1fAB

The 24-year-old is yet to win a trophy on the hardcourts and has a 51 percent success ratio. She's made the main draw at the US Open Championships four times in her career (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) but hasn't been able to move past the first round.

Bouzkova will also be participating at the National Bank Open in Toronto and the Western and Southern Bank Open in Cincinnati. She'll be determined to prepare well for the 2022 US Open edition and make a significant impact on the hardcourts of the New York Major.

Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova match schedule

The first-round match between Raducanu and Marie Bouzkova is yet to be updated and will be held on either Monday or Tuesday.

Match Timing: To be updated

Date: August 1, 2022.

Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Raducanu take on Bouzkova live on their respective channels and sites -

UK: Amazon

USA: Tennis Channel

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far