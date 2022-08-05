Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule| Citi Open 2022 Quarterfinals 

Second seed Emma Raducanu will square off against Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open on Friday. Raducanu beat Colombian Camila Osorio in the second round 7-6(5), 7-6(4).

José Morgado @josemorgado Emma Raducanu beats Camila Osório 7-6(5), 7-6(4) to reach in DC her 2nd quarterfinal of the season.



2 hours, 50 minutes



Where is Emma Raducanu playing next ?

Raducanu is currently competing at the Citi Open. The combined ATP/WTA event is held on hardcourts at the the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C.

The WTA 250 event is part of the US Open series, which links eight tournaments across North America ahead of the year's final Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing next ?

Raducanu will take on Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open on Friday.

Samsonova has had an average season so far, chalking up 12 wins from 26 matches. Her best result was reaching the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open in April. She also made a quarterfinal appearance at the Adelaide International in January.

Samsonova at the 2022 bett1open - Day 4

The 23-year-old entered the Citi Open on the back of a second-round exit at the bett1open followed by a first-round loss at the Bad Homburg Open. She found her bearings with a hard-fought win against Elise Mertens and ousted Ajla Tomljanovic in the last 16.

The Russian has never faced Raducanu on the main tour.

Emma Raducanu vs Liudmila Samsonova schedule

Raducanu and Samsonova will meet in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open on Friday.

Match timing: 5 pm local time /10 pm BST / 2:30 am IST

Date: August 5, 2022

Emma Raducanu vs Liudmila Samsonova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Raducanu take on Samsonova live on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore

Iqiyi - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark)

Denmark - TV2

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Ziggo - Netherlands

Polsat - Poland

WOWOW - Japan

Tennis Channel - USA

TSN - Canada

ESPN - Latin America

