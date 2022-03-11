Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Indian Wells 2022

Emma Raducanu will return to action at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Friday following a disappointing campaign at the Abierto Zapopan. Raducanu, seeded first in Guadalajara, had to retire in the first round against Daria Saville due to a hip injury.

At Indian Wells, the Brit is seeded 11th and was thus handed a bye in the opening round. Her first match will take place in the second round (Round of 64) against France's Caroline Garcia.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu will feature at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open, which will be her first WTA 1000 event of the season. She is yet to register a win at this event, having lost her first match on her tournament debut last year.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

The reigning US Open champion will take on Caroline Garcia in the second round. The Frenchwoman beat Dayana Yastremska in the first round, coming through in three tightly-contested sets, 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-5.

This would be the first meeting on tour between the pair, which is why their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Garcia has been in decent form lately, having beaten Simona Halep in the first round of the Qatar Open. She also made the semifinals at Lyon, beating top seed Camila Giorgi along the way. Garcia has now won four of her last five matches on tour and will be coming into this clash with a lot of confidence.

In sharp contrast, Raducanu has lost three of her four matches on tour this year and might be low on morale.

Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia match schedule

Raducanu will play the second match of the day session on Court 1, which is the event's main court. It is scheduled to start not before 1:00 pm local time.

Match timing: Not before 1:00 pm PT/3:30 am GMT/9:00 am IST/10:30 pm EST.

Date: 11 March 2022 (USA & Canada), 12 March 2022 (UK & India).

Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia streaming details

Viewers from specific countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee