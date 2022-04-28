Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will kick off her 2022 Madrid Open campaign against Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic. The teenager will be making her debut at the tournament.

Raducanu's first clay tournament at the WTA level was last week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The Brit started off with an easy win against Storm Sanders, but needed three sets to prevail against Tamara Korpatsch. She was up against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, but lost to her in straight sets.

Nevertheless, Raducanu showed that despite her relative inexperience on clay, she's capable of competing quite well on the surface.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is currently participating in the Mutua Madrid Open in Spain. The tournament is the first WTA 1000 event during the clay season. This is the 13th edition of the event on the women's tour.

The Madrid Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the WTA circuit. Grand Slam winners Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Maria Sharapova and Petra Kvitova have been crowned champions in the past.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Tereza Martincova at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Raducanu will square off against World No. 49 Tereza Martincova in the first round of the Madrid Open.

The two recently faced off during the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. The teenager won that encounter 7-5, 7-5, but it wasn't enough as Great Britain went on to lose the tie 3-2 against the Czech Republic.

Martincova hasn't won a match in more than a month now. Since her second-round loss at the Indian Wells Open, she has lost in the first round of the Miami Open and the Istanbul Open. The aforementioned Billie Jean King Cup loss took place in between those defeats as well.

Raducanu will be the favorite heading into this encounter.

Emma Raducanu vs Tereza Martincova match schedule

The first-round match between Raducanu and Martincova is the last one scheduled at the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at approximately 4 pm local time on Friday.

Match timing: 4:00 pm local time / 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:30 pm IST.

Date: 29 April 2022.

Emma Raducanu vs Tereza Martincova streaming details

Viewers from the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to DAZN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra