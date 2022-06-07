Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Nottingham 2022, 1st Round

World No. 11 Emma Raducanu will make her first competitive appearance at home post her US Open triumph against 55th-ranked Viktorija Golubic in the first round in Nottingham on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Brit put up encouraging performances during the clay swing, reaching the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, the round of 16 in Madrid and the second round at Roland Garros. Raducanu will hope to carry that momentum into the grass season, as she looks to replicate her fourth-round showing at Wimbledon last year.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu has accepted a wildcard into the Rothesay Open, a WTA 250 event being played on outdoor grass at the Nottingham Tennis Centre in Nottingham, United Kingdom.

The women's event in Nottingham started in 1971 but was discontinued after the 1973 edition. The tournament returned to the WTA calendar in 2015, with the grass season being extended by a week. After being held as a WTA International tournament, it was upgraded to the WTA 250 level in 2021.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Viktorija Golubic in action at the 2022 French Open

Raducanu's first-round opponent, Viktorija Golubic, has one career title to her name, which came at the Swiss Open on clay in 2016. Her best performance at a Major was her run to the last eight at Wimbledon last year.

The 29-year-old began the 2022 season with a run to the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set, which paved the way for her rise to a career-high No. 35 in the world.

However, Golubic has struggled to maintain consistency since then and has made the last eight just once in her subsequent 12 events. She comes to Nottingham on the back of a disappointing first-round exit from the French Open.

This will be the first meeting between Raducanu and Golubic.

Emma Raducanu vs Viktorija Golubic match schedule

Raducanu and Golubic's match ís scheduled to start at around 1 pm local time on Tuesday, 7 June.

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 2 pm CET, 8 am ET, 5.30 pm IST

Date: 7 June 2022

Emma Raducanu vs Viktorija Golubic streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

