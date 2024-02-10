Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Qatar Open 2024, first round

Emma Raducanu will continue her 2024 season at the Qatar Open in Doha in hopes of overturning what has been a difficult start to the year for her.

She got eliminated in the second round of each of ASB Classic, Australian Open and Abu Dhabi Open this year. She surrendered tamely to Ons Jabeur In her latest match in Abu Dhabi. She did not serve a single ace in her two matches in Abu Dhabi and struggled quite visibly off her first serve against Jabeur.

The question of whether the former US Open champion has recovered fully from her injury arises, as a result. Hence, she will have a point to prove in Doha and will want to make a good start to the tournament.

However, Raducanu has the age factor by her side and still has a long way to go in her career. Still, the competition in women's tennis is ever-increasing and hence, she cannot afford to take things lightly either.

Who is Emma Raducanu's next opponent?

Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina will be Raducanu's opponent in the first round in Doha.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian was ousted in the first round of each of the first three tournaments she played this year, including the Australian Open. However, she then managed to reach the second round of the Abu Dhabi Open but faced a defeat.

Kalinina is ranked 32nd in the world at the moment. She has won a WTA singles title so far and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 25 last year.

While Kalinina is a decent player, she will have to play exceedingly well to topple a player as accomplished as Raducanu. However, the chance of an upset cannot be ruled out altogether.

Emma Raducanu vs. Anhelina Kalinina match schedule

The two will face off at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha on Sunday. The match will not begin before 01:00 P.M. local time.

Date: February 11, 2024 (Australia, UK, India, USA & Canada).

Time: Not before 01:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. GMT, 03:30 p.m. IST and 05:00 a.m. ET.

Emma Raducanu vs. Anhelina Kalinina streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on their respective channels and sites:

Africa: Supersport TV.

Australia: BeIN Sports Australia.

Canada: TSN Network.

MENA Region: BeIN Sports Arabia.

UK: Sky Sports Tennis.

USA: Tennis Channel Plus.