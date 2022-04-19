Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Stuttgart 2022 1st round

Eighth seed Emma Raducanu will begin her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix campaign against 197th-ranked qualifier Storm Sanders in Stuttgart on Wednesday, April 20.

The Brit came into this tournament after a 6-1, 6-1 loss to former French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova at the Billie Jean Cup Qualifiers, where she was troubled by a foot blister.

The 19-year-old has found it tough to adjust to the hectic life on tour following her sensational win at the US Open last September. She has suffered from inconsistency and numerous injuries, managing to win just five matches since her historic Flushing Meadows triumph.

The World No. 12 will now be keen to turn her season around in Stuttgart.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Emma Raducanu is making her tour-level claycourt debut at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The WTA 500 indoor clay event is an important stop on the calendar ahead of the French Open next month.

The oldest women's indoor European tournament originally began on hardcourt at Filderstadt in 1978. It changed its location to Stuttgart in 2006 before switching the surface to clay three years later.

Presently held at the Porsche Arena, the event has attracted a host of top names over the years. Martina Navratilova is the most successful player in the tournament, having won the title six times.

Among other stars, Martina Hingis, Tracy Austin, Lindsay Davenport, Maria Sharapova, Kim Clijsters and Justine Henin have all lifted the trophy multiple times.

Reigning Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty, who announced her retirement from the sport earlier this year, won the last edition of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Porsche Tennis @PorscheTennis For our new Brand Ambassador @EmmaRaducanu , the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is a double debut: first time in Stuttgart and first time on clay. In an interview, she speaks about how much she is looking forward to the tournament: bit.ly/3O3PepG For our new Brand Ambassador @EmmaRaducanu, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is a double debut: first time in Stuttgart and first time on clay. In an interview, she speaks about how much she is looking forward to the tournament: bit.ly/3O3PepG https://t.co/K9v08ouDNK

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Storm Sanders in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Emma Raducanu's opponent, Storm Sanders, has never won a singles title on tour and has a career-high world ranking of 119. The 27-year-old southpaw mostly plies her trade in the qualifying rounds of tour-level events and on the ITF circuit in singles.

The Aussie, however, has had a distinctly different career in doubles, where she is presently ranked 16th and has three career titles. She started the season by partnering Ashleigh Barty for the Adelaide International 1 doubles title. Sanders has also made at least the quarterfinals in women's doubles at three out of the four Majors, with Roland Garros being the only exception.

At the ongoing Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Sanders won two rounds of qualifying to set up a showdown with Raducanu. While she blasted Mara Guth 6-3, 6-2 in the first round, the Aussie upset third seed Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-4 to earn a main-draw berth.

Emma Raducanu vs Storm Sanders match schedule

Raducanu and Sanders' match is scheduled to start not before 5 pm local time on Center Court on Wednesday.

Match timing: 5 pm local time/ 3 pm GMT/ 11 am ET/ 8:30 pm IST.

Date: 20 April 2022.

Emma Raducanu vs Storm Sanders streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to DAZN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan