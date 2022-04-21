Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Stuttgart 2022 2nd round

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will square off against German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

The winner will face World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the last-eight clash on Friday.

The eighth-seeded Raducanu made her tour-level claycourt debut on Wednesday with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win over Australian qualifier Storm Sanders. The Brit was troubled by foot blisters during her loss to former French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova at the Billie Jean King Cup over the weekend.

But the 19-year-old had no issues during her maiden appearance at Stuttgart and needed only 70 minutes to win the match.

She will hope to take confidence from this win against the 118th-ranked Korpatsch in the second round.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Emma Raducanu plays this week at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The WTA 500 indoor clay event is an important fixture in the calendar ahead of the French Open next month.

The oldest women's indoor European tournament originally began on hardcourt at Filderstadt in 1978. It was relocated to Stuttgart in 2006 before switching to claycourt three years later.

Presently held at the Porsche Arena, the event has attracted a host of top names over the years. Martina Navratilova is the most successful player in the tournament, having won the title six times.

Martina Hingis, Tracy Austin, Lindsay Davenport, Maria Sharapova, Kim Clijsters and Justine Henin have also lifted the trophy multiple times.

Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty, who announced her retirement from the sport earlier this year, won the 2021 edition of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Tamara Korpatsch at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2021

Tamara Korpatsch is a 26-year-old Hamburg-born German player with a career-high world ranking of 107, which she achieved in 2019. Korpatsch has 10 ITF titles to her credit and is yet to taste title glory on the WTA tour.

The World No. 118, however, has had some fine momentum coming into Stuttgart, as evident from her 13-4 win-loss record for the season. She won an ITF $25, 000 title and finished as the runner-up at the WTA 125 Andalucia Open, in addition to reaching the round-of-16 from the qualifiers in Lyon.

Korpatsch lost in the final round of Stuttgart qualifying to Storm Sanders but got an opportunity to play in the main draw as a lucky loser. The German made use of her second chance to score an 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-1 upset win over Camila Giorgi on Tuesday.

Emma Raducanu vs Tamara Korpatsch match schedule

Raducanu and Korpatsch's match is scheduled to start not before 6.30 pm local time on Center Court on Thursday.

Match timing: 6:30 pm local time/ 4:30 pm GMT/ 12:30 pm ET/ 10 pm IST.

Date: 21 April 2022.

Emma Raducanu vs Tamara Korpatsch streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to DAZN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan