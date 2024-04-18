Emma Raducanu will lock horns with top seed Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Friday, April 19.

The 2021 US Open champion started her campaign brilliantly in Stuttgart with two solid wins over formidable opponents, Angelique Kerber and Linda Noskova. She dropped just three games during her first-round win and bageled Noskova in the first set of the second round en route to a 6-0, 7-5 victory.

However, she faces her stiffest challenge yet against the two-time defending champion. Switatek is vying for a three-peat after beating Aryna Sabalenka in the previous two editions.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Emma Raducanu is currently participating at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She debuted at the event in 2022 and made it to the quarter-finals that year where she incidentally lost to Swiatek. She participated in the event last year but lost in the first round to Jelena Ostapenko. This will be her third appearance and she aims to make it memorable with a win against the World No. 1.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart

Top seed and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek awaits Emma Raducanu in the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix quarter-finals.

Swiatek opened her campaign with a brilliant 6-3, 6-4 win over Elise Mertens in the second round. She won an incredible 86% of her points on her first serve and Mertens' serve four times in the six opportunities presented.

Raducanu and Swiatek have locked horns twice in the past in professional competition with the Pole emerging victorious on both occasions. They met at the same stage in Stuttgart two years ago, with Swiatek winning 6-4, 6-4.

Emma Raducanu vs. Iga Swiatek match schedule

Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek are scheduled to contest the match on the center court after Aryna Sabalenka's encounter with Marketa Vondrousova.

Date: Friday, April 19

Time: TBD

Emma Raducanu vs. Iga Swiatek streaming details

Emma Raducanu in action during the Billie Jean King Cup

Viewers can catch the action live from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Germany - Eurosport, DAZN

Canada - DAZN

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

India - Tennis TV

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

