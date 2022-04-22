Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Stuttgart Open 2022 QF

Emma Raducanu reached the last eight of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart after a hard-fought win over Tamara Korpatsch. The teenager bageled the German in the opening set but the latter fought back to level the match. Raducanu then took the deciding set 6-1 to book her place in the quarterfinals.

The US Open champion has had a good run at Stuttgart in her first WTA event on clay. The Brit has won more than one match for the first time in a tournament this season.

The 19-year-old now faces a daunting task in the quarterfinals as she takes on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is currently competing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The competition started in 1978 and has been held every year since then apart from 2020 when it was canceled owing to COVID-19.

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix was held in Filderstadt from 1978 to 2005. Since 2006, the competition has taken place in Stuttgart, with the Porsche Arena being its venue. The tournament was played on hardcourt until 2009 when the surface was switched to clay.

A number of big names have competed in the event over the years, with Martina Navratilova winning it six times, more than any other player. Martina Hingis and Tracy Austin have both won the competition four times each, while Maria Sharapova has won it thrice.

Ashleigh Barty won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix last year in singles as well as doubles with partner Jennifer Brady.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Emma Raducanu will takes on Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals

Raducanu will square off against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA tour, although Swiatek beat the Brit in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Wimbledon Girls' Singles.

Swiatek has been in scintillating form this season, winning 29 out of 32 matches. The Pole is currently on a 20-match winning streak and has won three WTA 1000 tournaments on the trot at Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

The 20-year-old won her opening match in Stuttgart by thrashing German qualifier Eva Lys 6-1, 6-1.

Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek match schedule

The quarter-final encounter between Raducanu and Swiatek is scheduled to start not before 6.30 pm local time on Center Court on Friday.

Porsche Tennis @PorscheTennis Emma on a Friday night - a perfect start into the weekend! Find tomorrow's order of play here:



#porschetennis #PTGP22 IgaEmma on a Friday night - a perfect start into the weekend! Find tomorrow's order of play here: bit.ly/3v0f3zw Iga 🆚 Emma on a Friday night - a perfect start into the weekend! Find tomorrow's order of play here: bit.ly/3v0f3zw#porschetennis #PTGP22 https://t.co/7fUHw3EzuG

Match timing: Not before 6:30 pm local time/ 4:30 pm GMT/ 12:30 pm ET/ 10 pm IST.

Date: 22 April 2022.

Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek streaming details

Viewers from the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to DAZN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

