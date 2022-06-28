Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Round 2

10th seed Emma Raducanu took to Centre Court on Monday and hardly showed any signs of physical discomfort as she raced away to a 6-4, 6-4 win over the in-form Alison van Uytvanck in the first round.

The home hope had her Wimbledon breakthrough last year when she made the fourth round before going on to capture her maiden Slam title at the US Open soon after. The 19-year-old's results have, however, taken a nosedive since her fairytale run in New York due to frequent injuries.

A side strain forced her to retire midway through her opener at Nottingham earlier this month, leaving her with little to no competitive play on grass in the run up to Wimbledon.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is competing at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club in London. It is the third Slam of the season and the only Major to still be played on grass. Held since 1877, it is the oldest tennis tournament in the world.

The Brit made it to the last 16 at her home Slam last year as a wildcard ranked outside the top 300. It remains her best performance at the grasscourt Major so far.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Caroline Garcia exults during her first-round match at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Although Caroline Garcia's doubles prowess takes precedence, she is an accomplished singles player in her own right. The Frenchwoman has a couple of Roland Garros women's doubles titles to her name, with her latest triumph coming this year in partnership with compatriot Kristina Mladenovic.

The Frenchwoman has bagged seven doubles titles overall in singles and her most recent victory was last week on grass at the German spa resort of Bad Homburg. Garcia beat the likes of Alize Cornet, Sabine Lisicki and Bianca Andreescu en route to the title.

It was the third grasscourt title for the 28-year-old, with her other wins coming at Mallorca in 2016 and Birmingham in 2019. Her strong serve and flat hitting makes the former World No. 4 a threat to any player on grasscourts.

Garcia began her Wimbledon campaign on Monday, digging deep to earn a hard-fought 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) victory against Yuriko Miyazaki.

Although her ranking has now plummeted to 55, her recent results have been encouraging and she would be keen to avenge her 2022 Indian Wells defeat to Raducanu when they cross swords on Wednesday.

Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia match schedule

Raducanu and Garcia will play the second match on Centre Court on Wednesday, June 29.

Match Timing: Approximately 3.30 pm local time / 4.30 pm CET / 10.30 am ET / 8 pm IST

Date: June 29, 2022.

Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Raducanu take on Garcia live on their respective channels and sites:

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

