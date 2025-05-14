Emma Raducanu's next tournament: All you need to know about Brit's schedule after promising Italian Open campaign

Emma Raducanu has enjoyed a return to form during this year's European claycourt swing. The 2021 US Open champion reached the fourth round of the 2025 Italian Open this week, losing to Madrid Open finalist Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Before arriving in Rome, Raducanu had dropped eight of her 16 tour-level outings in 2025. The lowest point of the Brit's season came following her third-round result at the Australian Open. She endured a listless 1-6 win/loss record between her campaigns in Melbourne and Miami, casting doubts on the rest of her season.

However, the World No. 49 has since recorded respectable results on the WTA Tour, reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and the fourth round of the Italian Open. And while the 22-year-old did exit in the second round in Madrid between the two 1000-level events, she has begun amping up her preparations for the French Open later this month and will participate in the Internationaux de Strasbourg next week.

The 2025 edition of the 500-level event in Strasbourg will mark Emma Raducanu's first career appearance at the tournament. The former World No. 10 will then have about a week's rest before she travels to Paris for the French Open. She will be eager to do well on the famed terre battue, with her career-best result at the claycourt Major having come in 2022.

Emma Raducanu exited in the second round of the 2022 French Open

Emma Raducanu has played at Roland Garros only once in her young career thus far. While the British tennis star missed the 2023 edition of the Major due to her ankle injury, she chose to forego her participation at the tournament last year to focus on the grasscourt season.

Having been seeded 12th back then following her 2021 US Open title run, the then-19-year-old came from a set down to beat Czech qualifier Linda Noskova before losing in the second round of the 2022 French Open to Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in three sets.

Raducanu would suffer from serious wrist and ankle injuries a year later during the claycourt season, requiring surgeries and extended time off from the WTA Tour. Not to be deterred, the Brit has since made an admirable comeback by going from being ranked outside the women's top 300 in January 2024 to making a top-50 return this year.

