Emma Raducanu's next tournament: Opponent, venue, live streaming details and more

World No. 12 Emma Raducanu has not had a very good start to the 2022 season, winning only two out of five matches so far. The Brit recently competed at the WTA 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. She was eliminated in the third round of the previous tournament while losing in her first match in Miami.

The 19-year-old has produced some good tennis but has lacked consistency. However, given her talent, we can expect her to improve as the year progresses. Given that she does not have to defend too many points until the US Open, the Brit stands a fair chance of entering the top-10 of the WTA rankings, especially if she has a long run in a tournament or two.

Raducanu will now represent Great Britain in their Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Czech Republic. This is the first time the 19-year-old will feature in the competition.

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol Emma Raducanu will play in Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup tie against Czech Republic next month.



It would be both her BJK Cup debut and her professional (!!!) clay court debut against arguably the strongest team in the world. A young team with Dart, Swan and 20yo Kartal.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Emma Raducanu is playing in the qualifiers of the Billie Jean King Cup, representing Great Britain. This is the 59th edition of the competition. Formerly known as the Fed Cup, the tournament was named after the legendary Billie Jean King in 2020.

This year, 16 teams will compete in the qualifying stages of the Billie Jean King Cup, with eight teams qualifying for the finals.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Matchups for Great Britain vs Czech Republic are yet to be decided but Raducanu could be up against the likes of Marketa Vondrousova, Katerina Siniakova and Linda Fruhvirtova. Karolina Muchova has also made a return to action from injury.

Raducanu previously faced Vondrousova at Wimbledon last year, winning in straight sets. The teenager also took on Siniakova at the Miami Open this year and lost despite being a set up. She is yet to take on Muchova or Fruhvirtova.

Raducanu is ranked higher than all of the aforementioned players but she will have to be at her absolute best if she is to beat them.

Emma Raducanu match schedule

Great Britain and Czech Republic lock horns on April 15- April 16. The first day will start at 12: 00 a.m. local time (10: 00 a.m. GMT, 3: 30 p.m. IST). The second day starts at 11: 30 a.m. local time (9: 30 a.m. GMT, 3 p.m. IST).

Emma Raducanu match streaming details

The tie will be broadcast on Czech TV for the home team. For viewers residing in Great Britain, watch all the action on BBC/LTA.

