Emma Raducanu’s next tournament: Opponents, venue, match schedule | Tennis Schedule 2023

Emma Raducanu concluded her 2022 season with a first-round exit at the Ostrava Open — only to take the court again at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, where she squared off against Ons Jabeur.

The Brit showed plenty of fight but came up just short in the contest. Jabeur scored a tight 5-7 6-3 10-8 win — but both women won an echelon of new fans with their fighting performances. Addressing the crowd after the loss, Raducanu admitted to having a positive outlook ahead of the new year.

The Brit recently reflected on the last 12 months, which saw her drop out of the top 50 after failing to defend her US Open title, and spoke about her goals for 2023.

"I can’t quite believe we’re at that stage again – the last 12 months have gone so fast. My biggest goal in 2023 is to be more injury free. I just want to stay healthier for longer," Raducanu said ahead of the new season.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing next?

Emma Raducanu will next play at the 2023 ASB Classic — a WTA 250 event scheduled to be played at the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland, New Zealand, between January 2 - 8. This gives the youngster around two weeks to get rested and prepare for the new season.

While the 2021 US Open champion has received direct entry into the tournament, she will be unseeded. The Brit is expected to open her campaign with a first-round encounter on January 2 (Monday).

Who will Emma Raducanu play against?

Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez at the 2021 US Open.

Playing at the 2023 ASB Classic, Emma Raducanu finds herself in a packed field. The youngster is one of two Grand Slam champions in the fray in Auckland, with the other being Sloane Stephens.

Raducanu may also find herself up against her opponent from the 2021 US Open final — Leylah Fernandez, who will be the third seed at the tournament. Fellow youngster Coco Gauff also features on the entry list.

Add the likes of former champion Madison Keys and rising stars Linda Fruhvirtova and Wang Xinyu to the mix and you have an extremely competitive-looking field. American Caty McNally is the last player to be given direct entry into the main draw of the tournament.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes