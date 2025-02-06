Emma Raducanu Next Tournament: What is on Brit superstar's schedule after Abu Dhabi Open early exit?

Emma Raducanu will continue her 2025 season at the Qatar Open in Doha after getting a main draw wild card entry. The British player will continue her rather lackluster 2025 season so far at the WTA 1000 event in Doha.

Raducanu has been in the news lately due to her shaky performances and yet another coaching change, which has unfortunately become a theme with her. Since winning the 2021 US Open, the Brit has changed many coaches, something she was advised against.

Raducanu changed another coach, traveling only with her fitness trainer to Abu Dhabi, which was the second event she played after the Australian Open. The Abu Dhabi stay wasn't long for her, as she was beaten in the first round by Marketa Vondrousova, but she'll be staying in the Middle East for now as she got another wild card.

This time around, it's a wild card for the Qatar Open in Doha, where she once again was given a chance to enter the main draw directly. It's a great chance for Raducanu to possibly try and string together a couple of wins, which she needs. Her win-loss record is only 2-2 this year, and that's not the consistency she talked about at the Australian Open.

"One of my goals for this year is to just be consistent, ride with it. Today is going to be a really good test, but also I’m going to look back and be like I learned a lot from it and got a lot of feedback on what I need to do better," Raducanu at the Australian Open.

The Qatar Open is a new chance for her to find consistency that has so far eluded her.

Emma Raducanu returns to the Qatar Open

The Middle Eastern stretch hasn't been the best for Emma Raducanu. She took part in Abu Dhabi twice but won only once, so far, while in Doha she's yet to win a match, this year's being her second time.

Last year's run was pretty short, as she was beaten in the opening round by Anhelina Kalinina. She beat Raducanu, winning the match 6-0, 7-6(6). The ambition is to do much better this time around.

However, a lot will depend on the draw, as the entry list is loaded considering it's a WTA 1000 event. Moreover, Raducanu's form has been questionable lately with two consecutive losses.

