Emma Raducanu's secret sauce at Wimbledon: How a woman in finance and a man who once coached Andy Murray have come together to help the Brit superstar

Emma Raducanu has been making a splash at Wimbledon this week, reaching the third round after beating former champion Marketa Vondrousova. Here, she will take on World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, one of the biggest matches of her season so far.

Yet, the Brit appears mostly unbothered by the pressure on her to perform in front of her home fans in London. This is thanks mainly to Raducanu's team, who have ensured that she doesn't take on more than she can handle mentally.

For a long time, the former US Open champion's entourage saw a merry-go-round of coaches, with mentors entering and leaving every few weeks. For the first time in what seems forever, Raducanu has found something that has stuck, and she could not be more thankful for it.

The head coach in the British superstar's team is Mark Petchey, a former ATP player from Great Britain himself. In addition to coaching former World No. 1 Andy Murray to the top 50, Petchey has also made a name for himself as a commentator on the global stage with his acute tactical awareness and expertise.

Speaking to press at Wimbledon, Emma Raducanu lavished praise on Petchey, who has been by her side since the Miami Open earlier this year.

"I'd give him 11 out of 10. He's been everything the last few months for me. I've really enjoyed being around him. He's helped me so much on all fronts: tennis and off-court," Emma Raducanu said.

"The most memorable moment... we've had quite a few. There was one hike we did in L.A. We walked for, like, two and a half hours. We spoke. It was one of those really, I guess, like, deep conversations where I was like, OK, certain things I need to do better. It was just one that I could take away and really reflect on," she added.

But Petchey is not the only coach in Raducanu's team. Also at Wimbledon is Jane O'Donaghue, a former WTA player turned LTA coach. O'Donaghue used to be a former mentor to Raducanu in her early days on the tennis tour, following which she switched careers to one in finance, working with the Royal Bank of Canada.

For Wimbledon, however, she is back by her countrywoman's side, giving advice when needed and support at other times. Raducanu was elated to have her in her corner, saying that it was important for her to have someone who fully trusted during a tournament as big as Wimbledon.

"She's a great friend. She just brings a lot of support, someone who knows me inside out, better than I know myself. So just to have her there, her belief and confidence in me, it means a lot. I love seeing her there in the box," Emma Raducanu said.

"She's doing so well in her career. It would be a very big ask for me and I'm not sure if that's something that I want to do because we have a great friendship. It is different when you mix friendship with having someone on your team full-time. So I really want to protect our relationship," she added.

While Raducanu has nothing but positives about her friendship with Jane, the 22-year-old has made clear that she will not interfere with her friend's full-time job in finance.

Emma Raducanu also benefitting from having her friends support her at Wimbledon 2025

In addition to her coaches' presence, Emma Raducanu is also benefitting from having her friends around at Wimbledon, especially in her win over Marketa Vondrousova in the second round.

Speaking to press, Raducanu opened up about how she is getting a special boost of motivation from her friends cheering her on at SW19, saying:

"I think it adds more significance because they never really get to come and watch me and we've made it an annual thing. You know, they can come to Wimbledon and it aligns with everyone's calendar, but a lot of them that live in America."

"But they're friends from secondary school and childhood and you know, one of them I've known since I was 6 years old and then another one since I was 14. And yeah, it's just so special. They're in the box there. So when I look over to them, it just gives me an extra boost of motivation,” she added.

Emma Raducanu's previous best result at Wimbledon has been reaching the fourth round, which she achieved in 2021 as well as last year.

