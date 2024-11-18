Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz were recently seen interacting in Malaga, where they are representing their countries in the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup, respectively. A photo of the pair, with Alcaraz in the frame, was posted online, but when Raducanu shared the image, she cropped Alcaraz out, leaving fans amused.

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, two of tennis’s brightest young stars, recently found themselves at the center of an amusing social media moment. During what seemed to be a lighthearted off-court interaction, Raducanu was spotted throwing what appeared to be a small American football while Alcaraz passed by in the background.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The pair briefly exchanged words in motion, and a photo from this moment made rounds on social media as seen below.

Expand Tweet

However, when Raducanu shared the image on her Instagram story, Alcaraz was notably cropped out—despite his full presence being visible in a version above.

Emma Raducanu's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @emmaraducanu)

What appears to be a playful crop, sparked fan chatter online, with many speculating about Raducanu’s intentions. One fan interpreted the crop as the Brit's way of dismissing unnecessary drama.

"That’s my idgaf queen," they wrote.

Another fan saw the move as the 22-year-old's subtle jab at the constant speculation surrounding her interactions. They wrote:

"Lol Ik she's tired of the s**t y'all keep cooking up 😭😭."

Expand Tweet

One fan joked about how Alcaraz might feel seeing himself cut out of the picture. They wrote:

"Carlos cannot sleep today 😭"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Emma Raducanu cropping Carlos Alcaraz out of the picture:

"Oh no my fanfic is dead 😭" one fan wrote.

"Playing with the media 😂" another fan wrote.

"Now can people move on, Carlos deserves someone sweet just like him when the time is right for him," yet another fan wrote.

Emma Raducanu to face Slovakia in BJK Cup Finals SF, Carlos Alcaraz to face the Netherlands in Davis Cup Finals QF

Carlos Alcaraz training ahead of the Davis Cup Finals (Source: Getty)

At the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Emma Raducanu has been putting up impressive performances for Great Britain as they have won two knockout ties 2-0. Both Raducanu and Katie Boulter have won their singles matches to help Britain qualify for the semifinal.

They will take on Slovakia in the semifinal on Tuesday, November 19, where Boulter is expected to take on Rebecca Sramkova while Raducanu may battle against Viktoria Hruncakova.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz is set to represent Spain in the Davis Cup Finals against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the event on Tuesday, November 19. The 21-year-old is expected to battle against Tallon Griekspoor while Rafael Nadal may take on Botic van de Zandschulp in the other singles encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback