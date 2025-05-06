Emma Raducanu sends special message to Jack Draper after Brit's Madrid Open heartbreak

Emma Raducanu took a moment out of her packed schedule to send a heartfelt message to her compatriot Jack Draper after his brilliant run at the recently concluded Madrid Open. Draper reached the final but fell short against Casper Ruud, who denied him his second Masters 1000 title.

Raducanu is currently in Rome, preparing to compete at the Italian Open starting May 6. She’s hoping to rediscover her best form and add a second WTA title to her name after her memorable US Open win in 2021. Draper, too, will be in action and will carry plenty of momentum after a strong start to his season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Raducanu praised Draper’s efforts and shared her admiration for his breakthrough performance, which helped him crack into the ATP Top 5.

"It's amazing to see what he has achieved and how much he has done. He is a great tennis player, and he is of such a big stature that he can take the game out of anyone's hands. So, for him to kinda dominate like he has been is really cool to see," she said.

Emma Raducanu then reflected on her own journey, drawing a comparison with Jack Draper’s. She said that while their career paths have been quite different, she’s now focused on doing things more organically.

The World No. 49 added that she’s taking it step by step, hoping to rebuild steadily and rediscover the form that once took her to Grand Slam glory.

"We are two very separate, different people, though. We both have gone through our own journey. Mine is very different as well from his. I didn’t necessarily go through everything super organically and the natural way of doing things," the 22-year-old said.

"So, I think now I am just working on coming back and working on the things I can do, day to day. But yeah, credit to him, he has done a great job," she added.

Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper all set for Italian Open 2025

Emma Raducanu | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper are gearing up for their next challenge at the 2025 Italian Open. Both players are in the main draw, with the former set to face a qualifier in the first round. The latter, seeded fifth, has received a first-round bye and will take on either Yunchaokete Bu or Luciano Darderi in the second round.

Draper is enjoying the best season of his career so far, having claimed his maiden Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells. Brimming with confidence, he’ll be one to watch in Rome as he looks to build on his strong run.

Raducanu, on the other hand, is still working her way back to top form. While most of her 2025 results have ended in early exits, she did manage a quarterfinal finish in Miami — her best showing this year. She’ll be eager to go even further in Rome and turn her season around.

