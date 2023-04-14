Emma Raducanu has conveyed her support and well-wishes to the Great Britain team ahead of of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

Raducanu has made the decision to forego the best-of-five qualifier in Coventry this week. Britain will face off against France for a coveted spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Instead, she has opted to participate in the WTA 500 event on clay in Stuttgart next week.

This year, Great Britain's team remains unchanged, featuring Anne Keothavong, Harriet Dart, Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Alicia Barnett, and Olivia Nicholls.

Raducanu took to Instagram to share a post from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) featuring members of the team who are competing in this year's BJK Cup qualifiers. In the caption, she expressed her best wishes for their upcoming match.

"Wishing the team good luck for the next couple days @lta," Raducanu captioned her Instagram story.

Emma Raducanu's Instagram story

Emma Raducanu begins practice ahead of Stuttgart Open 2023

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Emma Raducanu is set to make her second appearance at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She kicked off her preparations on Wednesday, April 12, by hitting the red dirt courts for practice.

The upcoming 46th edition of the WTA 500 event is set to take place from April 17 to April 23 at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.

The former US Open champion was welcomed by tournament organizers in Stuttgart on Wednesday. They shared a photograph and a video of the British player practicing her groundstrokes on their Instagram stories.

"Welcome back, Emma Raducanu," Porsche Tennis captioned their Instagram story.

Raducanu on Porsche Tennis' Instagram stories

In last year's edition, Raducanu triumphed over Australia's Storm Hunter and Tamara Korpatsch in her first two matches. However, she was defeated by Poland's Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

In a recent interview with Porsche Newsroom, Raducanu expressed her enthusiasm for returning to the tournament. It boasts the grand prize of a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo.

"I had a great experience last year and played well, it’s a fun tournament and very well-run so I’m really looking forward to returning to Stuttgart. I think it’s a very nice arena for tennis and provides a great atmosphere," she said.

"Of course, having the cars behind the court and also being able to rent from a selection of Porsches throughout the week is pretty cool."

Raducanu was last seen in action at the Miami Open, where she fell in the first round against Bianca Andreescu.

