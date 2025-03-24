Emma Raducanu sends touching message to McCartney Kessler after American retires from their Miami Open clash

Emma Raducanu showed empathy for McCartney Kessler after the American was forced to retire from their third-round match in the Miami Open. The Brit led the contest 6-3, 3-0 when Kessler threw in the towel due to injury.

The British national is making her third appearance in the Miami Open this year. She is through to the fourth round of the singles competition for the first time in her career.

Like a true sportsman, the 22-year-old offered kind words to Kessler after the third round. She acknowledged the latter's injury and wished her a speedy recovery on tour.

Here's what Raducanu said in her post-match interview:

"It's never a way that I think any athlete wants to win the match. I wish McCartney a speedy recovery, she's in such good form right now playing so well, playing so aggressive and its very difficult I mean we both had long last matches with six in the third and ya it's a tough physical sport so just wish her the best and thanks for the crowd the support was great on both sides, I really appreciate it".

Kessler and Raducanu are working towards finding their best game this year. While the Brit has made an ordinary start to the season so far, Kessler captured her second title on tour in the 2025 Hobart International. She also reached the finals of the ATX Open in Austin but lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

As for Raducanu, she is one win away from entering the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. This will be her fourth attempt to make the last eight of a WTA 1000 event on tour. She also reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open last year but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Emma Raducanu will take on Amanda Anisimova in R4 of the Miami Open 2025

Emma Raducanu will lock horns with Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round of the Miami Open. She leads the head-to-head against the American 1-0 and defeated her most recently in the 2025 Australian Open.

While Raducanu moved past Kessler in the third round, Anisimova outfoxed the in-form teenager, Mirra Andreeva. She defeated the Russian in a close three-set bout 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3.

Raducanu chalked up a confident, straight-set win over Anisimova during their previous encounter in the 2025 Australian Open. It'll be interesting to see if the Brit can continue her dominance in the Miami Open.

The winner between Raducanu and Anisimova will either take on Jessica Pegula or Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals.

