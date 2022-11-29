Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams among the 'Elle 100 Women Change Makers' as 4 tennis players make the list

Tennis players Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and Ashleigh Barty have made it to the 'Elle 100 Women Change Makers' list. The list recognizes women who have used their voices to make a lasting impact.

While only eight among the 100 women are from the sports industry, half of them represent tennis. Besides their startling performances on the court, these women have inspired countless people with their actions off it.

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open at the age of 18, making her the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since 1977. She also became the first player (man or woman) in the Open Era to win a Major tournament as a qualifier.

Naomi Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam winner and is the first Asian to be ranked World No. 1. Besides her prowess on the court, Osaka is also a successful entrepreneur. She started her own media company this year called Hana Kuma and has a number of endorsements with famous brands.

Serena Williams is, for many, the GOAT of tennis. She has used her powerful voice to fight for racial justice, gender pay equality, and affordable healthcare for mothers and babies. Williams retired earlier this year with 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, the most by any player in the Open Era.

Ashleigh Barty also retired from tennis earlier this year. The former World No. 1 has done a lot of work with underprivileged communities in her home country of Australia. The 26-year-old won three singles Majors and one in doubles. She also won the WTA Finals in 2019.

Emma Raducanu visits National Tennis Center to surprise high school girls

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 US Open

Emma Raducanu recently made an unexpected visit to the National Tennis Center in London to surprise girls participating in the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) Youth Tennis Leaders program.

Raducanu, the LTA's youth ambassador, had a session with the youngsters and later took a selfie with them. The LTA shared the image on social media, writing:

"SURPRISE! @emmaraducanu dropped in on Sacred Heart High School's session at the National Tennis Centre ahead of the girls kick-starting their journey on the LTA Youth Tennis Leaders programme.”

The LTA Youth Tennis Leaders program provides young people aged between 11-18 the opportunity to gain invaluable leadership skills both on and off the court.

