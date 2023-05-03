Emma Raducanu's fans were in for a massive disappointment following an announcement on Tuesday that she would be out of action for "for the next few months."

Raducanu, who has been hampered by poor form and injury following her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the 2021 US Open, shared an image of herself on social media with her hands plastered and lying on a hospital bed.

The 20-year-old revealed that she will be having a minor surgery done on both hands followed by another on her ankle while also thanking those who supported her even without knowing what she was going through.

"It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury to a bone of both hands.. I'm having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues. I'm disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle," she wrote.

Raducanu, who has often faced criticism from the British media, also highlighted the fact that she chose to play down her injuries, adding that she will miss the summer tournaments -- which will include the 2023 French Open and Wimbledon.

"It pains me that I will miss the Summer events and I tried to down play the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts"

Emma Raducanu was last seen in action in Stuttgart, where she failed to get past Jelena Ostapenko in the first round before withdrawing from the Madrid Open.

"Emma Raducanu can beat anybody, anytime, anywhere" - Rick Macci

Raducanu became a sporting icon in Britain following her Grand Slam win

Emma Raducanu's declaration comes a day after renowned tennis coach Rick Macci spoke highly of the youngster who took the tennis world by storm at the 2021 US Open.

Macci revealed on social media that he had backed Raducanu to "beat anybody, anytime, anywhere" during the course of an interview, while also asserting that the youngster would go on to win more Grand Slams.

Rick Macci @RickMacci

can

come all the way back! Emma can beat anybody anytime anywhere and will win a

few Grand Was asked yesterday during an interviewcan @EmmaRaducanu come back.She willcome all the way back! Emma can beat anybody anytime anywhere and will win afew Grand Slams.You do not lose the talent. You cannot buy confidence over the internet. Was asked yesterday during an interview can @EmmaRaducanu come back.She will come all the way back! Emma can beat anybody anytime anywhere and will win a few Grand Slams.You do not lose the talent. You cannot buy confidence over the internet.

"Was asked yesterday during an interview, can Emma Raducanu come back. She willocome all the way back! Emma can beat anybody anytime anywhere and will win a few Grand Slams. You do not lose the talent, you cannot buy confidence over the internet," Macci stressed.

After a mid-match retirement during the fourth round of the 2021 Wimbledon championships, the Toronto-born player surprised the tennis world by winning the US Open without dropping a set after having entered the tournament as a qualifier.

The glory of becoming an overnight sporting icon in Britain was short-lived for Raducanu following a spate of injuries and early exits that have persisted ever since the memorable triumph in New York.

Poll : 0 votes