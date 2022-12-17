Emma Raducanu sets her goals for the 2023 season, says she would like to win a title to add to the US Open

Emma Raducanu's one and only title on the WTA Tour so far has been the 2021 US Open, but the Brit would like that to change by 2023. Setting her plans for the upcoming season, the teenager revealed that she wanted to end the year with at least one more piece of silverware to her name, something that eluded her this year.

Speaking to reporters during her commitment at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, where she lost to Ons Jabeur in a three-set thriller, Raducanu touched on her fitness levels, another goal for her next season.

The World No. 80, who had a lackluster and injury-riddled 2022, remarked that she wanted to improve physically in the new year, to the point where she did not want to worry about finishing off matches quickly just to keep out exhaustion.

"One of my biggest goals is to – it might not come this year, but to go out on the court and not think about my fitness, not think about, Oh, like start the timer, I've got 60 minutes to finish this match," Raducanu said. "I want to be able to go out there and just focus on the tennis. I think this year I'm in a better position but it's still going to take some time to develop fully. I think my goal in 2023 is probably to win a title."

Emma Raducanu further disclosed that she was currently working on the matter with her team, but at the same time, she did not want to overdo it.

"I really obviously want to work hard, try to get back on court as much as possible but I could overdo it if I didn't really think it through because I want to be back on court so much," Raducanu said. "I just need to maybe cut down a little bit on the hours sometimes."

The Brit also spoke about her new coaching engagement with Sebastian Sachs, former coach to Belinda Bencic and Victoria Azarenka (part-time), stating that they were on a trial basis until the end of the year. The teenager opined that he was a "calming influence" on her and looked forward to working with him on a longer timeline.

"We are trialing until the end of the year and just seeing how it goes really. It's been going well. I've done a week with him so far and I think he's a really calm influence," Emma Raducanu said. "He's on it, switched on, and yeah, I'm excited to see how it goes."

"Injury-wise, I'm good now, I'm clear" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 US Open

Emma Raducanu was asked about her previous injury that kept her out of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in the interview as well, which she assured her fans was completely healed now. Now that she is fit, the teenager is hoping that she can stay the same way in the coming days and get to enjoy her time on the tennis court once again.

"Physically, body, injury-wise I'm good now, I'm clear. Touch wood it stays like that. I really worked on my fitness the last two months, less on the tennis court," Emma Raducanu said. "So I'm just trying to get my feeling on the court."

