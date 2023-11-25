Emma Raducanu shares glimpses of training session as she prepares for 2024 comeback

Emma Raducanu's preparations for a comeback in 2024 are in full swing. The Brit shared glimpses of her intense workout session, from practicing on courts to training in the gym.

Raducanu has been on the sidelines since the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The Brit took time off-court to address her persistent wrist issues. The 2021 US Open winner underwent minor surgeries and has since embarked on a comeback trail.

Taking to Instagram stories on Friday (November 24), Raducanu gave a glimpse of her practicing on the court in the morning hours.

Raducanu also gave followers a glance into her evening with the Brit, this time, training her legs in the gym.

The 21-year-old also put her coordination and balance to the test on a Bosu ball, a balance exercise equipment.

Following her intense workout session, an exhausted Raducanu posted a selfie and wrote:

"done."

Emma Raducanu was expected to participate in the MGM Macau Tennis Masters, a two-day indoor court exhibition tournament in December. However, tournament organizers recently confirmed that the 21-year-old had withdrawn.

As per reports, Raducanu is focused on returning to the tour only after attaining full fitness, possibly at the start of the upcoming season in Australia.

Emma Raducanu reflects on her recovery period after surgeries, terms it "slow and repetitive"

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Emma Raducanu recently opened up about her recovery period after undergoing surgery. In a conversation with former tennis player Laura Robson earlier this month, the Brit labeled the spell as "slow and repetitive".

"The process is so slow and repetitive. Sometimes it's really hard to just not get bored of it and just keep in mind the long-term end goal. And just keeping that in mind just keeps you going even on the days you don't feel like," Raducanu said via Amazon Prime Video Sport.

Despite the initial difficulties, Raducanu maintained that she is currently in a better mental place than she ever has been before or since her title triumph at the 2021 US Open.

"It was difficult to train. Like for example, if it was just a wrist, you could run or still do other things. So in the beginning, it was very much quite sedentary. I feel like mentally, I'm in a better place to compete now than I ever have been before or since the US Open," she added.

In her most recent outing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Raducanu lost to Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round. She holds a 5-5 win-loss record this season. The Brit secured her best result at the Indian Wells, where she reached the fourth round before losing to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.