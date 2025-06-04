Emma Raducanu shows off chic new hairstyle upon returning to London after French Open exit

Emma Raducanu donned a new hairstyle after her exit from the 2025 French Open. The former Grand Slam champion got her new look from renowned stylist Nicola Noviello.

Raducanu was last seen on court at Roland Garros, where she made a decent start, winning against Wang Xinyu in three sets in the first round. However, her campaign was cut short in the second round itself as she lost against defending champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets. The British player has yet to register her first win against the Pole in five meetings on the WTA Tour.

However, Raducanu seemed to brush off her loss and take it in her stride as she was spotted at the Hershesons, a famous hair salon in London. The British player shared her pictures with famous stylist Nicola Noviello, who has given the British player a new look post her Paris heartbreak. Noviello shared the moment on Instagram, saying,

"Such a pleasure meeting and styling the incredibly talented @emmaraducanu yesterday at @hershesons. Beauty, grace, and power on and off the court" posted Noviello.

Raducanu shared the same on her own Instagram story, flaunting her new look.

Emma Raducanu with a new hairstyle (Source: Instagram)

Raducanu is expected to appear in the grass-court season next, but has yet to confirm which she will begin with.

2025 has been an average season for Emma Raducanu so far

In Picture: Emma Raducanu (Getty)

Emma Raducanu has played at eleven events in 2025 so far, with a 13-11 win/loss record for the season. The former Top 10 player has struggled to make deep runs at events consistently, as she has had four first-round and four-second-round exits this season already.

Her best result of the season so far was reaching the quarterfinals at the Miami Open, where she lost after a three-set battle against Jessica Pegula. The clay season was not particularly fruitful for Raducanu, as she had three second-round exits in Madrid, Strasbourg, and at Roland Garros. The Brit's best result in the clay season was reaching the fourth round at the Italian Open, where she lost against Coco Gauff.

Raducanu has had her issues in the court as well, including a change in her coaching setup, as she hired Mark Petchey. The young British player also suffered from a terrible stalking incident as a problematic person turned up at one of her matches at the Dubai Tennis International.

