Emma Raducanu shuts down injury scare ahead of US Open defense, says "just one of those weird days"

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu denied reports that she was injured ahead of her first-round match at Flushing Meadows.

During a practice session with Ekaterina Alexandrova, Raducanu was in clear discomfort and pain. The teenager appeared to have injured her right wrist and was seen in tears before being comforted by her new coach, Dmitry Tursunov.

However, Raducanu later provided a positive update on the situation, revealing that there were "no concerns."

"I mean, I have no concerns of, like, an issue, no," said Raducanu.

She went on to explain that she was having one of those "weird days" where "you just feel a bit out of it."

"I think that today, I mean, the practice, I had, like, a few small things, got a couple blisters, a bit of a niggle here and there," she continued. "It's just one of those weird days where you feel a bit like nothing... I don't know. You just feel a bit out of it."

"Can't really explain myself, to be honest. I'm sure everyone in this room has probably had a day like that. Yeah, it is what it is."

"I'd expect her to play well next week" - Andy Murray on Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu looks on during a practice session at the 2022 US Open

Former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has backed compatriot Emma Raducanu to do well at the 2022 US Open.

Murray opined that the lighter balls at Flushing Meadows would favor the teenager.

"The balls they use over here help a lot, they are a lot lighter, the women's ball. That allows her to get more on her shots, on her serves, she seems like she enjoyed the conditions last week. I'd imagine with it being quick here in New York she will enjoy them. I'd expect her to play well next week," he said.

Murray also said that he was impressed by Raducanu's recent performances in Cincinnati against Serena Williams and Jessica Pegula.

"I think she played really well last week. I watched a couple of her matches," he said. "I saw most of the match against Serena [Williams] and then the one against Jessica Pegula."

"Even though she lost that one she is playing much better," he added.

Emma Raducanu will begin her title defense at the US Open against French veteran Alize Cornet on Tuesday.

