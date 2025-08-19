Emma Raducanu all smiles as she admires her winner's portrait at US Open, begins training ahead of mixed doubles campaign with Carlos Alcaraz

Emma Raducanu is back at the place of her greatest conquest, as the British player reached New York in the week preceding the US Open. She shared a glimpse of her standing in front of the pictures of the past winners, including herself.

Emma Raducanu went on a dream run in New York back in 2021, earning the special distinction of winning a Major title as a qualifier. However, barring that title success, the 22-year-old has not reached another final in her WTA career. Injuries and inconsistent form have both played a part in hindering Raudcanu from building on her Grand Slam success.

On reaching New York for the US Open, the former champion shared a picture of herself on Instagram, standing in front of her winner's portrait. Raducanu had a beaming smile on her face, and her image caption conveyed her happiness at being back in New York.

"NYNY..sepcial" posted Raducanu

Emma Raducanu all smiles in front of her winner's portrait at the US Open (Source: Instagram)

Raducanu also did not waste any time in hitting the practice courts to get warmed up for the mixed doubles event on August 19. She shared snapshots of her session, intensely engaged in hitting practice.

"back golden h hit," captioned Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu hits the practice courts ahead of her mixed doubles match at the US Open (Source: Instagram)

Emma Raducanu is set to partner with Carlos Alcaraz at the newly revamped mixed doubles competition on August 19. The duo is scheduled to take on the top-seeded pair of Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula.

Emma Raducanu has shown signs of hitting top form in 2025

Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open (Getty)

Even though she has not won any titles or reached any finals this year, Raducanu has shown signs of the form that took her to Grand Slam success. She reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event in Miami and lost in a closely fought three-set match against Jessica Pegula.

Raducanu has taken on top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka twice this season, at Wimbledon and the recently concluded Cincinnati Open. The Wimbledon match was a close, straight-set loss, whereas the Cincinnati encounter was a three-hour-long three-set battle, where the Briton narrowly lost out in the third set tiebreaker. In her own words, before the Cincinnati match, she confessed to treating the match against Sabalenka as a fact-finding mission.

Raducanu also had a decent outing at the Citi DC Open in the North American hard-court swing, as she reached the semifinal, losing to Anna Kalinskaya. Overall, she seems ready to make a decent run in New York.

