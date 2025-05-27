Emma Raducanu sparks affectionate exchange with Ons Jabeur after sharing delightful photodump from French Open

Emma Raducanu and Ons Jabeur are gunning for the 2025 French Open currently underway. The opening round matches are taking place and the second-round will commence on Wednesday, May 28. The duo, who are likely grinding on the practice courts, took a little time out to engage in a friendly exchange online.
Raducanu won her opening round against Wang Xinyu on Monday, May 26 and shared a photodump from her time in Paris shortly afterwards. She posted a 12-picture carousel on Instagram, showcasing her quintessential French moments as she soaked in the sights of the capital city. She captioned it:
"emma à paris."
The pictures included one of a croissant, a cozy bookstore and the Eiffel Tower shot from the POV of Jules Dalou's lion sculpture. Some of the pictures also showed the 2021 US Open champion relaxed and happy while practicing on a sunny day.
The post caught Ons Jabuer's attention who reacted within the hour, writing:
"I love happy."
Raducanu acknowledged her peer's affection and wrote:
"@onsjabeur [two heart-emojis] you."
While Raducanu is through to the second round, Jabeur will kickstart her French Open campaign with an opening-round match against Magdalena Frech on Tuesday, May 27.
Emma Raducanu's "heart and fight" come through in R1 win against Xinyu Wang at French Open 2025
Emma Raducanu won a three-set battle against Wang Xinyu in her opening-round at the 2025 French Open. The former World No. 1 dropped the second set before earning a double-break in the deciding set to eventually close the match 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Raducanu savoured a win after missing the previous three edition of the claycourt Major due to injuries.
In an on-court interview after the match, she shared her thoughts on rallying from a set down.
"I can take positives in the fact that you know, I'm sure a lot of top champions, top players, they've you know, in the first round saved match points, really struggled, but they've given themselves another opportunity in the draw, another match, despite how they're feeling," she said [at 1:13]
"I think that is a big quality that is not neccesarily easy to teach whereas like a shot is I mean easier to kind of work on whereas character and the heart and the fight that I think really came through today, I'm very proud of that."
Emma Raducanu will next face one of her toughest challenge in the form of defending champion Iga Swiatek in the second round of the 2025 French Open on Wednesday, May 28.