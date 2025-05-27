Emma Raducanu sparks affectionate exchange with Ons Jabeur after sharing delightful photodump from French Open

Emma Raducanu and Ons Jabeur are gunning for the 2025 French Open currently underway. The opening round matches are taking place and the second-round will commence on Wednesday, May 28. The duo, who are likely grinding on the practice courts, took a little time out to engage in a friendly exchange online.

Ad

Raducanu won her opening round against Wang Xinyu on Monday, May 26 and shared a photodump from her time in Paris shortly afterwards. She posted a 12-picture carousel on Instagram, showcasing her quintessential French moments as she soaked in the sights of the capital city. She captioned it:

"emma à paris."

Ad

Trending

The pictures included one of a croissant, a cozy bookstore and the Eiffel Tower shot from the POV of Jules Dalou's lion sculpture. Some of the pictures also showed the 2021 US Open champion relaxed and happy while practicing on a sunny day.

The post caught Ons Jabuer's attention who reacted within the hour, writing:

"I love happy."

Raducanu acknowledged her peer's affection and wrote:

"@onsjabeur [two heart-emojis] you."

Ad

Screenshot from Emma Raduacnu's Instagram @emmaraducanu

While Raducanu is through to the second round, Jabeur will kickstart her French Open campaign with an opening-round match against Magdalena Frech on Tuesday, May 27.

Ad

Emma Raducanu's "heart and fight" come through in R1 win against Xinyu Wang at French Open 2025

Emma Raducanu at the 2025 French Open. Image: Getty

Emma Raducanu won a three-set battle against Wang Xinyu in her opening-round at the 2025 French Open. The former World No. 1 dropped the second set before earning a double-break in the deciding set to eventually close the match 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Raducanu savoured a win after missing the previous three edition of the claycourt Major due to injuries.

Ad

Ad

In an on-court interview after the match, she shared her thoughts on rallying from a set down.

"I can take positives in the fact that you know, I'm sure a lot of top champions, top players, they've you know, in the first round saved match points, really struggled, but they've given themselves another opportunity in the draw, another match, despite how they're feeling," she said [at 1:13]

Ad

"I think that is a big quality that is not neccesarily easy to teach whereas like a shot is I mean easier to kind of work on whereas character and the heart and the fight that I think really came through today, I'm very proud of that."

Emma Raducanu will next face one of her toughest challenge in the form of defending champion Iga Swiatek in the second round of the 2025 French Open on Wednesday, May 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More