Emma Raducanu starts Indian Wells 2025 with ex-Dominika Cibulkova coach who led her to crushing win over Maria Sharapova at French Open

Emma Raducanu is set to begin a trial period with Slovakian coach Vladimir Platenik at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Platenik famously spearheaded compatriot and 2014 Australian Open runner-up Dominika Cibulkova's emphatic victory against Maria Sharapova in the quarterfinals of the 2009 French Open.

Raducanu has failed to establish herself as a consistent force on the WTA Tour following her remarkable 2021 US Open title triumph as an 18-year-old qualifier. While injuries and struggles to maintain form have contributed to the Brit's up-and-down results over the years, she has also suffered due to excessive tinkering with her coaching setup.

The former WTA No. 10, ranked No. 55 right now, has already collaborated with six different coaches since making her WTA Tour main-draw debut at the 2021 Nottingham Open as a wildcard. While Emma Raducanu herself has not broken the news of Vladimir Platenik's appointment on a trial basis for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the BBC confirmed the development.

Platenik, who has also coached the likes of Veronika Kudermetova, Daria Kasatkina and Anna Blinkova, rose to prominence as a coach after his pupil Dominika Cibulkova staged a shocking 6-0, 6-2 upset over Maria Sharapova in the 2009 French Open quarterfinals. At the time, Cibulkova was in great form, but that year's Major at Roland Garros was only Sharapova's second tournament following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

The now-retired Cibulkova was not working with Platenik when she reached the 2014 Australian Open final, where she lost to Li Na. She would eventually register the biggest achievement of her career by winning the 2016 WTA Finals on her debut at the prestigious year-end tournament.

Interestingly, Platenik faced Raducanu last year as the coach of Lulu Sun at the Wimbledon Championships.

Emma Raducanu was at receiving end of shock upset at Wimbledon 2024 as Vladimir Platenik-coached Lulu Sun came out on top against Brit

Emma Raducanu leaves Center Court after losing to Lulu Sun at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Under Vladimir Platenik's tutelage, New Zealander Lulu Sun ousted Emma Raducanu from the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Sun and Raducanu clashed in the fourth round of the prestigious grasscourt Major, with the Brit going into the match as the favorite. However, Sun registered a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win, stunning the Center Court crowd into silence.

The Brit's encounter against Sun at Wimbledon last year was a heavily publicized one, particularly due to Raducanu's withdrawal from the mixed doubles category in the buildup to the match. Raducanu had entered the category alongside the legendary Andy Murray, with the 2024 Wimbledon Championships being the former ATP No. 1's last competitive outing at the grasscourt Major.

However, with only 24 hours to go before facing Sun, Raducanu made her decision to withdraw public. At the time, the former WTA No. 10 faced fierce backlash for prioritizing her singles campaign ahead of Murray's Wimbledon farewell.

