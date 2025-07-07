Emma Raducanu stays back to support Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon despite own heartbreaking exit

Emma Raducanu made a heartbreaking exit from Wimbledon last week after losing out to World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka on home ground. However, the Brit stayed back at the All England Club to enjoy some tennis action and was recently spotted in the stands cheering for Carlos Alcaraz as he took on Andrew Rublev.

Raducanu has consistently put up impressive performances in Wimbledon over the years, and this time was no different. The 22-year-old began her campaign by defeating compatriot Mingge Xu, before going on to dispose of former champion Markéta Vondroušová. Up next, the Brit ran into World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, where she went down 6(6)-7, 4-6 after a grueling fight.

Despite her own heartbreaking exit, Emma Raducanu was recently spotted at Wimbledon cheering for men's singles defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, as he battled Andrey Rublev for his round of 16 match.

On his end, Alcaraz has had a tough run at Wimbledon so far. On Sunday, the Spaniard came from behind to beat Rublev 6(5)-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and set up a quarterfinals clash with home stat Cameron Norrie.

Emma Raducanu opens up about her relationship with Carlos Alcaraz amid dating rumours

Raducanu at the HSBC Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz have been close friends over the years, and fans have often speculated that the duo are dating.

Recently, Raducanu spoke about her relationship with the five-time Grand Slam champion, sharing that the duo have been friends since 2021, saying in a press conference,

"I've known him for years. Wimbledon 2021 was the first time I started getting to know him, and I had a good run there and then also again in the U.S. Open in 2021. We have a good relationship still. He’s obviously overtaken me a lot, but it's nice that we have that from a while ago.”

She went on to add that the two shared a close friendship since they knew each other before they shot to stardom, explaining,

‘I think for all of us, we really kind of value those connections that we had from when we were young because when you become a bit more known or a bit more successful, you just find yourself reverting back to people you knew from a young age because you're like, that's a real genuine connection. Because it becomes very busy and you have a lot more friends but the ones that you've known for a long time mean a lot more to you.”

While Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz have been friends away from the court for a long time, the duo will soon bring their partnership into the tennis world as they pair up for the mixed doubles event at the 2025 US Open Championships.

