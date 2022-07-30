"It is a strength of mine but sometimes it can turn into a nuisance"- Emma Raducanu on her struggles with switching off her mind

Emma Raducanu, who will be back in action during the hard-court swing after failing to live up to expectations, has admitted that she occasionally has trouble turning her mind on and off.

Before defending her US Open championship, Raducanu announced that she will play in the WTA 250 tournament at the Citi Open, which gets underway in Washington DC on August 1.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu spoke with Rennae Stubbs ahead of the Citi Open draw ceremony in DC and shared a lot of information with fans.

When questioned if it was difficult on court when you're always thinking, Raducanu admitted that she does struggle with it occasionally. She added that while it is one of her strengths, it has also become a "nuisance", particularly on the court.

"Yeah, I mean, I would say that my mind is really active, so sometimes I struggle to switch off and turn off, " Raducanu said.

"Even if you are on the court, sometimes it's not always the best thing if you think you have like so many options that you could do and then you're choosing between the options, obviously that takes time. It is a strength of mine but sometimes it can turn into a nuisance," she added.

The Citi Open women's singles draw has been revealed and it contains a lot of big names. Defending champion Jessica Pegula is the top seed and will face Hailey Baptiste in the opening round.

Other top seeds are Simona Halep, who will open against a qualifier, and Emma Raducanu. The tournament will also mark the comeback of 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kennin, who is in the same section as Raducanu, who faces Marie Bouzkova in her opener.

Victoria Azarenka, who was unable to compete at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships due to the ban on Russian and Belarussian players, will compete at the Citi Open, as will Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion.

Emma Raducanu joins hands with new coach ahead of the 2022 US Open

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Before the US Open, Dmitry Tursunov will conduct a practice run with Emma Raducanu, the defending champion at the New York Major at Flushing Meadows.

The Daily Mail reported that Tursunov will be paired with Raducanu at the Citi Open in Washington DC this coming week. If their first outing goes well, they will stick together for the duration of the North American hardcourt swing.

The Brit and her former coach Torben Beltz parted ways in April, and her new coach is former World No. 20 who has previously trained Aryna Sabalenka and Anett Kontaveit to their reign.

