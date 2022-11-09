Emma Raducanu styles herself in glasses, asks fans to share their thoughts on her new look

Emma Raducanu burst into the spotlight after winning the 2021 US Open as a qualifier. The teenager has since amassed a huge following around the world and on social media.

Raducanu has around 2.5 million followers on Instagram and regularly interacts with them.

She recently took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself wearing glasses and asked her fans to share their thoughts on her new look.

"Thoughts on..." Raducanu wrote.

Emma Raducanu asks fans about her new look

Raducanu has become an inspiration not only for young kids but for her fellow British players as well.

124th-ranked British player Katie Boulter recently pointed out that Raducanu had provided a "little glimmer" into what can be achieved.

“I think she’s changed everything. I think she’s given everyone a little glimmer of what it takes and also what can happen. I think everyone in the building is humming a little bit off that buzz. It gives them that hope that it can be them,” said Boulter.

While Raducanu was expected to compete alongside Boulter at the Billie Jean King Cup, she decided to withdraw from the event citing injury. Boulter mentioned that the teenager was a huge asset to the team and wished her a speedy recovery.

“She’s a huge asset to our team and of course, we all wish her well. Health is the priority and I hope she gets better," Boulter added.

"The most important thing for Emma is to make sure she is fit and healthy" - Anne Keothavong on Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu reacts after a shot against Jelena Ostapenko at the Hana Bank Korea Open

Emma Raducanu is set to miss the semi-final tie against Kazakhstan after her withdrawal from the Billie Jean King Cup.

Anne Keothavong, the captain of the British team, stated that following her first full year on the tour, Raducanu would have a better idea of how to manage her time and body heading into next season.

"The most important thing for Emma is to make sure she is fit and healthy," said Keothavong. "She's had a year on tour where she has a better understanding of what the expectations are and how to manage her time and her body, so she'll have a clearer idea about that going into next year."

"She's a Grand Slam champion - no one is going to take that away from her and she's capable of achieving great things," Keothavong added.

