Emma Raducanu gave her fans an update after she successfully underwent the third and final of her scheduled surgeries.

The Brit withdrew from the Madrid Open a few weeks back in order to undergo surgeries on her hands and ankle. Raducanu had surgeries on her right hand and ankle before most recently undergoing surgery on her left ankle.

The 2021 US Open champion shared an image of herself on her Instagram story following the operation, with the caption reading:

"All Glitz. 3/3."

Emma Raducanu's Instagram story

The Brit already confirmed that she would miss the French Open and Wimbledon as she looks to make a full recovery and return to the WTA Tour.

Emma Raducanu's former coach Andrew Richardson comments on split with the 20-year-old

Emma Raducanu in action at the Miami Open 2023

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open under the tutelage of Andrew Richardson. However, the two ended their professional relationship after Raducanu's triumph in Flushing Meadows.

Richardson spoke to the Daily Mail about his split with the 20-year-old, claiming that he had a nine-week trial with her that ran till the end of the US Open.

“The fact of the matter is that I had a nine-week trial contract that both Emma and I thought was a good idea to see how we would get on and it ran through to the end of the US Open, stopping immediately afterward,” Richardson said.

Richardson went on to state that he wanted to renegotiate his contract with Raducanu but the latter and her agent decided to go in another direction.

"There was a period of time after that when I was keen to renegotiate the contract," Richardson said. "I wanted to carry on and I had a plan that I wanted to put in place for Emma. This thing about ‘I wanted to go off and coach my son’ is not true but it seems to come up all the time."

"After probably 10 days to two weeks (following the US Open), I didn’t have a contract," he added. "We were in the process of renegotiating and then I got a brief call from her agent telling me they were going to go in a different direction and that was the end of it."

Emma Raducanu's withdrawal from the Madrid Open sees her drop out of the Top 100 of the WTA rankings and she is currently 103rd.

