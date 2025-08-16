Emma Raducanu swoons over close friend Paula Badosa enjoying life amid injury recovery after US Open withdrawal

Paula Badosa, who withdrew from the US Open due to a back injury, is currently in Dubai, undergoing recovery and hoping to return to the court soon. On Friday, she offered a glimpse into her life lately, documenting her time in the UAE.The photos included candid snaps of her hitting the street, gym and other locations. In one photo, she can be seen getting a massage. In another photo, she revealed the latest iPhone she purchased with a gold cover embossed with her initials on the back of it. She captioned the post:&quot;From my camara roll to your scroll 🎞️📸📲✌️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section of her post, British tennis star Emma Raducanu reacted:&quot;😍&quot;Badosa acknowledged the comment and shared her love for Raducanu.Comments sectionBadosa is suffering from a psoas tear, which has sidelined her since Wimbledon. This issue has been a persistent one for her as it has previously affected her performance and also led to mid-match retirements.Paula Badosa penned a heartfelt post after withdrawing from US OpenPaula Badosa officially withdrew from the 2025 US Open last week. The organizers have accepted her withdrawal and have replaced her with Swiss player Jil Teichmann in the main draw.She injured her psoas muscle during her first-round exit at Wimbledon. Last week, Badosa took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post regarding her status and how she is motivated to return.&quot;I wasn’t built by easy days. I was shaped by the moments that broke me, the choices that didn’t go as planned, and the times I fell short of who I wanted to be. My setbacks weren’t signs that I was weak; they were necessary chapters in a story that’s still being written,&quot; she wrote.&quot;Failure taught me what success never could. It humbled me. It forced me to look inward, to ask hard questions, to rebuild with more intention and clarity. Every mistake I made sharpened my understanding of who I am and who I’m not. And while I once feared those mistakes, I now see them as some of my greatest teachers.&quot;Paula Badosa's absence at the US Open comes at a cost. She is slated to lose 430 ranking points, which may take her out of the top-20 as far as the rankings are concerned. She started the year on a great note, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open but in the tournaments that followed, she has not been able to win back-to-back matches.