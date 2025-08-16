  • home icon
Emma Raducanu swoons over close friend Paula Badosa enjoying life amid injury recovery after US Open withdrawal

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 16, 2025 04:38 GMT
Emma Raducanu swoons over close friend Paula Badosa enjoying life in amid injury recovery after US Open withdrawal. Credit: GETTY
Paula Badosa, who withdrew from the US Open due to a back injury, is currently in Dubai, undergoing recovery and hoping to return to the court soon. On Friday, she offered a glimpse into her life lately, documenting her time in the UAE.

The photos included candid snaps of her hitting the street, gym and other locations. In one photo, she can be seen getting a massage. In another photo, she revealed the latest iPhone she purchased with a gold cover embossed with her initials on the back of it. She captioned the post:

"From my camara roll to your scroll 🎞️📸📲✌️"
Under the comments section of her post, British tennis star Emma Raducanu reacted:

"😍"

Badosa acknowledged the comment and shared her love for Raducanu.

Comments section
Badosa is suffering from a psoas tear, which has sidelined her since Wimbledon. This issue has been a persistent one for her as it has previously affected her performance and also led to mid-match retirements.

Paula Badosa penned a heartfelt post after withdrawing from US Open

Paula Badosa officially withdrew from the 2025 US Open last week. The organizers have accepted her withdrawal and have replaced her with Swiss player Jil Teichmann in the main draw.

She injured her psoas muscle during her first-round exit at Wimbledon. Last week, Badosa took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post regarding her status and how she is motivated to return.

"I wasn’t built by easy days. I was shaped by the moments that broke me, the choices that didn’t go as planned, and the times I fell short of who I wanted to be. My setbacks weren’t signs that I was weak; they were necessary chapters in a story that’s still being written," she wrote.
"Failure taught me what success never could. It humbled me. It forced me to look inward, to ask hard questions, to rebuild with more intention and clarity. Every mistake I made sharpened my understanding of who I am and who I’m not. And while I once feared those mistakes, I now see them as some of my greatest teachers."

Paula Badosa's absence at the US Open comes at a cost. She is slated to lose 430 ranking points, which may take her out of the top-20 as far as the rankings are concerned. She started the year on a great note, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open but in the tournaments that followed, she has not been able to win back-to-back matches.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

