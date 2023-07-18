20-year-old US Open champion, Emma Raducanu, recently took to social media to share some photos from her vacation in Greece with rumoured boyfriend Carlo Agostinelli.

Raducanu did not compete in Wimbledon this year after a wrist injury forced her to withdraw from the grass court season and subsequent tournaments. She underwent triple surgery - on her ankle and both wrists - in May, and has been recovering ever since. The Brit has not yet confirmed her participation in the US Open, which starts on August 28.

The tennis star posted several pictures from her recent trip to Greece on Monday, July 17. The photographs showed Raducanu exploring the islands, posing on a rock in a blue bikini top and white shorts, and sipping a drink in a stylish kitchen, among other things. She also included a photo of an unidentified person wearing an Evian bucket hat, who is believed to be Agostinelli, her alleged romantic interest.

“Quick breather in hellas - 🔥 in the belly to go now,” Raducanu wrote on Instagram.

Agostinelli is a Stanford graduate and former head boy at Harrow School. He is the son of Robert Agostinelli, a London-based private equity billionaire, and Mathilde Favier, head of PR at Dior. Interestingly, Raducanu is Dior’s global fashion and beauty ambassador, and it is this connection that is thought to have brought the couple together.

Emma Raducanu and Carlo Agostinelli sparked dating rumors in May when they both posted images of themselves enjoying each other’s company in Mexico City, where the former attended Dior’s 2024 Cruise show.

"México for the plot 🇲🇽🤍 con @dior ♥️", Raducanu captioned her post.

Emma Raducanu drops to No. 2 in British rankings behind Katie Boulter

Emma Raducanu in BNP Paribas Open

Katie Boulter recently replaced Emma Raducanu as the new British No. 1 in women's tennis, with the latter dropping in rankings due to her absence from the sport. On Monday, June 12, Boulter officially claimed the title of World No. 126.

Katie Swan had a chance to secure the top spot, but her hopes were dashed when she lost to Yanina Wickmayer in a thrilling match at the 2023 Surbiton final, ending with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 6-7. As a result, 26-year-old Boulter, who was defeated by Wickmayer in the tournament's semifinals, became the highest-ranked female tennis player from Britain.

In addition to her physical setbacks and dropping out of the top 100 rankings, Emma Raducanu also ended her six-month collaboration with coach Sebastian Sachs. The 20-year-old is currently is in search of a new coach, her sixth within a span of two years.